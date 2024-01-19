Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Coming in 2024
Here's every Marvel movie and TV show coming your way in 2024!
In a year of reduced Marvel output, there are still a lot of interesting comic book adaptations emerging in 2024 from both Sony and Marvel Studios. As it stands, Deadpool 3 is the only MCU film releasing in theaters this year, but the Sony side of Marvel has three movies heading to multiplexes, including Kraven the Hunter, which was previously set to make its debut in 2023.
MCU series Echo has already hit Disney+ in January, but here’s what you can expect to arrive in the rest of 2024.
Madame Web – February 14
The webs will be madaming extremely hard in 2024 as Sony returns to the Spider-Man-adjacent well to pluck out the first of two new gems. Will they be sparkly, box office-friendly Venom diamonds? Or will they be cubic zirconia Morbiuses? Only time will tell, but the first trailer for February’s Madame Web was leaning heavily towards Morbius, inspiring reams of memes and mockery on social media. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Dakota Johnson-led movie, about a psychic paramedic who has to save three women from a deadly hunter on the streets of Manhattan, will be a dud! Right around Valentine’s Day we could be well in the mood for some of this Sony Marvel CGI nonsense.
X-Men 97 – Early 2024
This revival and continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series was announced all the way back in 2021, but due to industry strike action and the fact that animation tends to take a really long time regardless, it will be making its way to Disney+ this year. Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo has led this upcoming streaming series with a plan to check back in on the animated X-Men team of the late 90s. That means the likes of Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Adrian Hough, and Alyson Court, who voiced characters in the original series, are all back in new roles. This time, the team is made up of Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops, but their leader…is Magneto!
Deadpool 3 – July 26
Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will return in Deadpool 3 to once again face the Merc with a Mouth, but this time around, things have changed. For a start, they’re now scrapping under the MCU banner, with the collapse of the Fox X-Men universe in their rearview mirror. After 2023’s The Marvels introduced the X-Men to the new Marvel multiverse, you can also expect a smorgasbord of cameos from inside and outside the known MCU in this highly anticipated threequel. Oh, and Dogpool, too.
Kraven the Hunter – August 30
Triple Frontier and Margin Call director J. C. Chandor was certainly a curious choice to direct this Sony Marvel outing for the typically villainous Kraven the Hunter, but a fairly violent trailer for his solo film cast the Spider-Man antagonist in more of a heroic light, reshaping him as a conservationist who will go to the mat when it comes to protecting the animal world. The movie has an impressive cast, including Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Calypso, Russell Crowe in his millionth comic book father role, Fear Street fave Fred Hechinger as Chameleon, Christopher Abbott (The Sinner) as the Foreigner, and Alessandro Nivola (Face/Off) as Rhino. This could end up being surprisingly good?
Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – Fall 2024
Although WandaVision didn’t have the same viewership as some of the other DIsney+ MCU shows, it was certainly well received by fans and critics alike. Most agreed that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character was a standout in the show, so she was given her own spinoff series fairly quickly, with WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer returning to oversee Agatha’s solo adventures. Little is known about the forthcoming series, but you can expect a ton of Westview residents to make an appearance (yes Emma Caulfield Ford will be there!) since we last left Agatha stranded in that town, doomed by the Scarlet Witch to stay imprisoned inside her meddling neighbor identity indefinitely.
Venom 3 – November 8
Tom Hardy seems to be having the time of his life producing and starring in this often-baffling Sony Marvel franchise, so a third Venom movie is set to be released later this year. Will it get a lot of bad reviews? Probably! Will it make a lot of money at the box office? Probably! Will Tom Holland finally show up for real as Spider-Man to fully tie all these things together? Mmmmaybe but probably not!
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – TBA 2024
Another animated series set for release in 2024 on Disney+, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has now been retitled from Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The new series explores an alternate reality set away from the main MCU timeline in which Norman Osborn is Peter Parker’s mentor, and not Tony Stark. Curiously, Charlie Cox has signed on to voice Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the new cartoon. We’ll have to see what’s up with this!
Eyes of Wakanda – TBA 2024
Recently announced to make its debut this year is Eyes of Wakanda, yet another animated series from Marvel Studios for the Disney+ streaming service. Via Marvel, the series’ synopsis reads “Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”
Marvel Zombies – TBA 2024
Another long-in-gestation animated series, Marvel Zombies is a four-episode event from Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells based on the comics of the same name. We previously encountered the Marvel Zombies in a season one episode of What If…? but they will be back at some point this year, hopefully.