Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Coming in 2024

Deadpool 3 – July 26

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will return in Deadpool 3 to once again face the Merc with a Mouth, but this time around, things have changed. For a start, they’re now scrapping under the MCU banner, with the collapse of the Fox X-Men universe in their rearview mirror. After 2023’s The Marvels introduced the X-Men to the new Marvel multiverse, you can also expect a smorgasbord of cameos from inside and outside the known MCU in this highly anticipated threequel. Oh, and Dogpool, too.

Kraven the Hunter – August 30

Triple Frontier and Margin Call director J. C. Chandor was certainly a curious choice to direct this Sony Marvel outing for the typically villainous Kraven the Hunter, but a fairly violent trailer for his solo film cast the Spider-Man antagonist in more of a heroic light, reshaping him as a conservationist who will go to the mat when it comes to protecting the animal world. The movie has an impressive cast, including Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Calypso, Russell Crowe in his millionth comic book father role, Fear Street fave Fred Hechinger as Chameleon, Christopher Abbott (The Sinner) as the Foreigner, and Alessandro Nivola (Face/Off) as Rhino. This could end up being surprisingly good?

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – Fall 2024

Although WandaVision didn’t have the same viewership as some of the other DIsney+ MCU shows, it was certainly well received by fans and critics alike. Most agreed that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character was a standout in the show, so she was given her own spinoff series fairly quickly, with WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer returning to oversee Agatha’s solo adventures. Little is known about the forthcoming series, but you can expect a ton of Westview residents to make an appearance (yes Emma Caulfield Ford will be there!) since we last left Agatha stranded in that town, doomed by the Scarlet Witch to stay imprisoned inside her meddling neighbor identity indefinitely.

Venom 3 – November 8

Tom Hardy seems to be having the time of his life producing and starring in this often-baffling Sony Marvel franchise, so a third Venom movie is set to be released later this year. Will it get a lot of bad reviews? Probably! Will it make a lot of money at the box office? Probably! Will Tom Holland finally show up for real as Spider-Man to fully tie all these things together? Mmmmaybe but probably not!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – TBA 2024

Another animated series set for release in 2024 on Disney+, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has now been retitled from Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The new series explores an alternate reality set away from the main MCU timeline in which Norman Osborn is Peter Parker’s mentor, and not Tony Stark. Curiously, Charlie Cox has signed on to voice Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the new cartoon. We’ll have to see what’s up with this!

Eyes of Wakanda – TBA 2024

Recently announced to make its debut this year is Eyes of Wakanda, yet another animated series from Marvel Studios for the Disney+ streaming service. Via Marvel, the series’ synopsis reads “Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”