Echo Season 1 Review: Messy Marvel TV Is Back

This review contains major spoilers for all five episodes of Echo.

In 2021, Marvel Studios introduced the character of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) in Hawkeye. Lopez was the complex and violent right hand of New York crime lord Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), but towards the end of that miniseries she came to realize that Fisk was behind the murder of her father, so she cornered him in a back street and shot him in the head.

After so decisively confronting Kingpin and freeing herself from his grip, you might wonder why both Cox and D’Onofrio are back in the five-episode spinoff series, Echo. The answer is that Maya apparently needed to confront Kingpin again and free herself from his grip, but this time in a more unsatisfying way than before. Marvel, I’m losing my mind.

Set a meal or two after the events of Hawkeye, Echo finds Maya returning to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must deal with some estranged family drama and reconnect with her Choctaw roots to finally deal with Kingpin (again), who is of course very much not dead from being shot point blank in the head, because Kingpin. The first of the show’s five episodes, “Chafa”, proves to be the most messy, with footage from Hawkeye spliced between jarring flashbacks, a brawl with Daredevil (also a flashback), and scenes of Maya in the present arriving on her motorcycle to find that not much has changed since she first skipped town for New York with her dad (Zahn McClarnon, currently leading the vastly superior Dark Winds on AMC).