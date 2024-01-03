The Best Episode of Marvel’s What If Season 2 Started Very Differently

This article contains spoilers for season 2 of Marvel’s What If…?

Season 2 of Marvel’s What If…? is full of great episodes, from Nebula’s film noir mystery on Xandar to Hela’s well-earned redemption arc. But there’s one episode that stands above the rest and introduces a new powerful hero into the MCU.

What If…Kahhori Reshaped the World? tells the story of Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) and her tribe, who live in a world where the Tesseract crash-landed on Earth in the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. The Tesseract resides in a lake, which transports those who enter its waters to another realm full of harmony and unimaginable power. Kahhori is transported there while running from the Spanish colonizers who seek to take her homeland. Kahhori convinces the now-immortal members of this realm to travel back home with her to stop the invasion and protect their people.

It’s an emotional story that gives the Mohawk people of this world a chance at a brighter future free from the grip of colonizers, but the episode didn’t start out this way. According to the head writer and showrunner for What If…? A.C. Bradley via IGN, early conversations for the series involved doing an episode that “wasn’t anchored around a character, but an MCU artifact.” Bradley reveals that “There were conversations of doing like a The Red Violin episode seeing the Tesseract history over 2000 years. Then for season 2, we talked about what if the Vibranium meteor landed somewhere else? And so we combined those two ideas.”