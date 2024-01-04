Ranking the Agatha TV Show Titles

WandaVision got the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney+ era off to a strong start and it’s not hard to see why. The series featured a compelling love story between a witch and an android, satisfying callbacks to classic sitcoms, and most importantly: Kathryn Hahn.

Hahn (who I’ll never get tired of reminding people is from my native Cleveland Heights, Ohio) is a charismatic performer who tends to elevate just about anything she pops up in. That’s why it was no surprise that her mild-mannered next door neighbor Agnes was revealed to be none other than Agatha Harkness – powerful witch and the architect of all of Wanda’s suffering. Following the success of WandaVision, Marvel quickly announced a spinoff starring Hahn as Agatha. Now if they could only figure out what to call the darn thing …

The Agatha Harkness TV show has gone through more name changes than Doctor Strange has gone through multiverses at this point. The show was initially announced as Agatha: House of Harkness before shifting over to Agatha: Coven of Chaos and finally settling on Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Or at least we think it’s settling on that. The show won’t premiere until late 2024 so it has some time to change its mind yet again. (Note: Per a Variety report, Marvel claims all the name changes have been intentional to invoke Agatha’s capricious nature and not production indecisiveness. Believe them or not as you please.)

While we wait for Agatha to invite us into her House of Harkness to unleash the Darkhold Diaries and establish a Coven of Chaos, let’s determine which name was really the best by ranking them all.