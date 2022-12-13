Avatar: The Warrior Culture of the Na’vi Doesn’t Make Sense

We are ready to return to Pandora, the setting of James Cameron’s Avatar films, video games, and theme park collaboration with DisneyWorld. And it is, without a doubt, one of the most thoroughly realized alien worlds ever put to screen. Cameron basically launched an entire mini-industry to design the animals, plant life, geography, tools, and even jewelry found littered around Pandora’s bioluminescent waters.

And yet, there is a question about this world that persists long after Avatar’s end credits have rolled, and Avatar: The Way of the Water doesn’t look like it will be setting them to bed either. That question is: “What do the Na’vi need warriors for?”

Peaceful Warriors?

In everything we have seen of the Na’vi so far, there are two fundamental truths about the people and their culture.The first is that this is a peaceful people. That doesn’t just mean they don’t want to fight or aren’t particularly warlike. They are presented as completely lacking the kind of avarice, greed, and lust for power that drive the human need for empire-building and military dominance. This is, ultimately, why the Resources Development Administration, the company that is the villain of Avatar, decides the Na’vi need to die.

As our protagonist Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) says, “They’re not gonna give up their home. They’re not gonna make a deal. For what? A light beer and blue jeans? There’s nothing that we have that they want. Everything they sent me out here to do is a waste of time. They’re never gonna leave Hometree.”