The End of the Spider-Man-Less Spider-Man Movies Didn’t Come Soon Enough

The train wreck of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 led Sony to cut a deal with Kevin Feige, paving the way for Tom Holland creating a new Spidey in the MCU. Nonetheless, the new status quo of sharing the character didn’t cause Sony to completely reverse course. Instead they doubled down on making a shared universe, turning Spider-Man’s enemies into anti-heroes and stars of their own stories. Although Morbius and Venom have turned heroic and they, along with the Spider-Women in Madame Web, have all carried their own comics from time to time, each title stemmed from a comic book universe where Spider-Man was a a constant daily presence in NYC. And yet, noticeably, whether it was Venom: Let There Be Carnage or Morbius, the new Sony spinoffs refused to ever feature the greatest superhero of all-time.

The Great Responsibility of Spider-Man Movies

At his core, Peter Parker is a regular guy who doesn’t seek the great power given to him. Power doesn’t simplify his life, it complicates it, making it harder to pay his bills and maintain a relationship. He’s overcome by responsibility. Yet as much as he sometimes resents that responsibility, he never fails to see it out, because he knows what it means to struggle, to make a mistake.

Sam Raimi also knew that Spider-Man’s superhero battles stemmed from that fundamental truth, which is why he always focused on Peter’s story first and then the supervillain he was fighting second. At their heart, Morbius, Venom, and Kraven are people who received great power and didn’t know what to do with it, which led to their villain turns. They exist to highlight Spider-Man’s qualities, not to replace him.

Theoretically, making these characters into protagonists of their own stories would have solved their secondary status. Instead of Eddie Brock being a ‘roided up loser whose hatred of Peter Parker prevented him from doing good, Venom and its sequels could have given him a different source of inadequacy and had him wrestle against his worst tendencies, accentuated by the symbiote. Morbius could have been someone who had to fight through his mistake and his vampiric lusts, a conflict with value on its own, outside of its dark reflection of Spider-Man’s plight.

Most galling is Madame Web, which takes a somewhat heroic character who does not rely upon Spider-Man and botches it in the worst possible way. Madame Web reimagines Spider-Man’s primary line “With great power comes great responsibility” and changes it into “When you take on the responsibility, great power will come.” Instead of making Johnson’s eponymous hero a character who learns to care for the Spider-Women because its the right thing to do, she becomes the opposite of Spider-Man, someone who seeks out power, even if it requires taking responsibility she doesn’t want.

In every instance, Sony’s Villian-Verse proved that the company understood nothing about the characters it adapted, let alone Spider-Man. The company only wanted to make IP-driven cash-ins, and it showed.