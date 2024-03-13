Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 Would Fix a Sony Villain Universe Problem

But it’s not supposed to look cool. It’s supposed to look awesome, and it succeeds. That kind of goofy set-up comes right from the comics that Raimi loved. Those comics got melodramatic, sure. But they also understood the inherent cheese and unrealism of superheroes. Instead of apologizing for that tone, Raimi embraced it.

Even after Stan Lee left Amazing Spider-Man, those comics carried his penchant for melodramatic dialogue. Sure, it reads cheesy now, but to young Sam Raimi, only those over-the-top exclamations could capture the pain of trying to balance a failing love-life, school, part-time work, and the weight of responsibility. Raimi carried those feelings into adulthood, where he translated them as a gifted visual artist.

As demonstrated by Norman Osborn pleading Peter not to tell Harry, Doc Ock fighting to take control of his mind, and the aforementioned Sandman scene, we can be sure that the Lizard and the Vulture would have moments of tragedy missing from Venom, Morbius, or Ezekiel Sims.

That said, the Sony movies do have a sense of humor. But it’s not an internal sense of humor, one driven by the motivations of the characters in the movie. Instead, it’s a wry or winking humor, one that makes fun of the characters. Memes about “Morbin’ Time!” or being in the Amazon with Madame Web’s mom are funny, as is Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock jumping into a lobster tank. But those want viewers to laugh at the stupid stuff on screen, not laugh with it.

Contrast that to what Raimi wanted to do for Spider-Man 4, bringing back his old pal Bruce Campbell. Campbell played a doofus in all of Raimi’s previous Spider-Man movies, and Spidey 4 would have been his biggest part yet. Campbell’s charming bluster would have crystallized the Raimi comic book aesthetic, especially if he played special effects expert turned villain Mysterio.

Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 Would Have Spider-Man In It

On one hand, you have to admire Sony’s gumption, trying to make a movie about a guy like Venom — whose entire look and motivation revolves around Spider-Man — without Spider-Man. In some reality, the right mixture of out-of-the-box-thinking filmmaker and rogue producer exists to make such a concept work. But it is not the reality in which Sony green lit their Spidey-less movies because they had an IP and they wanted to money it promised.