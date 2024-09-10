Aasif Mandvi Has a Plan for His Spider-Man 2 Character’s MCU Return

Even though it’s been 20 years since Spider-Man 2 was released, the film still holds a soft spot in the hearts of fans thanks to its story, cast, and characters, in addition to Sam Raimi’s incredible filmmaking skills of course. One character who has managed to withstand the test of time and develop a small following of his own over the years is none other than Peter Parker’s (Tobey Maguire) boss at Joe’s Pizza, Mr. Aziz.

Played by the incredibly talented Aasif Mandvi, Mr. Aziz has become an icon in his own right, despite his limited screen time. Talking with Aaron Sagers of Den of Geek’s Talking Strange podcast, Mandvi recently shared what this character and being involved in this world have meant to him, and whether or not he would return to the MCU. Mandvi, along with his castmates Katja Herbers and Michael Emerson chatted about their Paramount+ show Evil‘s four-season run and the fact that they’re open to returning to their characters should the opportunity arise. But Ben Shakir isn’t the only role that Mandvi is open to reprising some day.

Mandvi says that originally, he turned down the role of Mr. Aziz because he wasn’t a big Marvel or Spider-Man fan, and had just come off of a lead role in another film and a turn on Broadway. But he eventually changed his mind and is still amazed at the fact that people remember Mr. Aziz so fondly. “It’s been such an iconic character and such an iconic role in terms of people still talking to me about it twenty years later,” Mandvi says. “And that’s just the power of those huge franchises like that, the power of those Marvel movies.”

When asked whether or not he would be interested in bringing Mr. Aziz back into the MCU, Mandvi says “I would totally come back, if they asked me to do it. In retrospect, he was such a fun character to play.” According to Mandvi, though, not too much has changed in Mr. Aziz’s life since we last saw him. He’s still in the pizza business, “still there working, still making the pizza,” but now he “has a whole franchise of pizza joints” in his name. Mandvi theorizes that Mr. Aziz was maybe able to buy out Joe’s Pizza and now it’s “Aziz’s Pizza” or “Mr. Aziz’s Pizza.” The important thing is that Mr. Aziz is still your friendly neighborhood pizza guy.