Eli Roth’s Favorite Holiday Slasher Movies That Inspired Thanksgiving

Halloween (1978)

John Carpenter’s Halloween, of course, is the one that [cemented the subgenre]. Black Christmas was a hit, but not a hit on the level of Halloween, which changed movies independent cinema as we know it.

Mother’s Day (1980)

This movie, even though it’s called Mother’s Day, was not about Mother’s Day. It’s written by Warren Leight with Charles Kaufman. It’s this incredible satire. It’s a brutal movie. I mean, the stuff they do in this movie is pretty sick. But I didn’t realize how much Hostel II took from Mother’s Day. Every one of my films in some way takes from Mother’s Day. I’ve seen that movie probably 100 times, but it’s a movie that asks you to follow and sympathize with the killers. Like you’re with these three girls, they get abducted, and then you start to go with the killers and you’re with them and you’re living with them, you’re in their house and you’re watching these brothers fight, and you’re watching them train, and the minutiae.

It’s a movie that was made for $100,000. To me, it’s a great example of using the camera to show character. Like if you want to make a movie and you want to learn how to introduce your characters, and say what the characters’ personalities are with the camera, look at the way Charles Kaufman introduces the three different girls in their three settings and the way they’re photographed. The way one of them [when] the man grabs [her], he dominates the frame, she’s dominated by men in her life. The other one is very claustrophobically shot, she lives in this claustrophobic apartment with her mother, and the other one is this kind of freewheeling free spirit, so the way the camera moves following the roller skates in this Boogie Nights kind of scene in the backyard.

It’s really such a smart film, they created commercials [for it]. Every time the kids are constantly gorging on television, food, and garbage, it’s like the sewer of pop culture overflowing… So even though yes, there’s a really, really brutal, horrible, an insane rape scene—they dress the girl like Shirley Temple and rape her in front of her mom—there’s like stuff that’s very uncomfortable in the film, but the filmmaking itself in terms of being what you can do on a low budget, it’s pretty incredible. There’s a reason that that movie has lasted.

New Year’s Evil (1980)

New Year’s Evil is a fun one. Not my favorite, but if you’re going to be a completist, you need to see New Year’s Evil.

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

It’s such a fun movie. What I love about My Bloody Valentine is it’s set in America, and in the end credits, they sing a song where they recap the story of the movie in very thick Canadian accents, which I love. But it’s a really, really good guessing game of guessing who the killer was. Unfortunately, that movie was definitely butchered by the studio and a lot of the original negative is lost, because I think it was the first horror movie released after the Reagan assassination attempt when all of a sudden they had to pull back. The movies got it. [They] said, “Why are people shooting guns at the president? Cut all the movies [down]. It’s these damn horror films!”