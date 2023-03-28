Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Chloe Coleman on Becoming Kira

What are the challenges of working on a film that has so many special effects?

I think one of the things that’s so beautiful about the movie is how many practical sets we ended up building in Northern Ireland. We shot at Titanic Studios, where they shot most of Game of Thrones. The first time that I saw these amazing layouts, my jaw dropped. You feel completely enveloped in this stunning environment. Even though there are a ton of special effects, we had so much real set to work with. For the graveyard scene, the producers had ginormous piles of real earth brought into the soundstage. It was so huge and heavy, and it literally just smelled like dirt. It was all trapped in this huge soundstage, where the ceilings were like skyscrapers.

We were also filming [on location] in rural northern Ireland. It’s like an epic dream come true. It was absolutely beautiful. They had so many castles and cliffs and Old World terrain—anywhere you go, it’s just stunning. We filmed several beautiful castles, like Wells Cathedral, which is in England, but it was one of my absolute favorites. Glenarm Castle was the most stunning; I felt like I went back in time when I was there. We also shot at Carrick Fergus, which was an incredible castle, really old and beautiful.

Can you talk about the action or stunt work you did for the film?

I did some horseback riding in the film and rode on like my first ever horse-drawn carriage. But I leave most of the big action to Holga. She’s got my back.

Have you played Dungeons & Dragons?