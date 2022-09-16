Do Revenge: Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Netflix’s Dark Comedy
Netflix wants to make Mean Girls meets Strangers on a Train with Do Revenge, and they have the cast of rising talent to prove it.
Claws-out high school drama has inspired some pretty memorable movies. Youthful touchstones like Heathers, Cruel Intentions, and Mean Girls take the intensity of hormones and the cruelty of high school students, and mix them with snappy, era-appropriate dialogue and up-and-coming stars. It’s a potent cocktail that when mixed just right yields delicious results. Netflix is looking to follow that template with their new high school revenge comedy Do Revenge, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the co-writer of Thor: Love and Thunder who previously helmed Netflix’s Someone Great and created MTV’s Sweet/Vicious.
Will Do Revenge become the 2020s defacto teens-behaving-badly comedy? Only time will tell, but Do Revenge’s cast is enticing enough to suggest that the alchemy may be right for another mean girl magnum opus. Not sure where you’ve seen some of these fresh-faced stars before? Read below to find out.
Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes stars in Do Revenge as Drea Torres, a popular girl who has “spent 17 years meticulously curating the perfect life” with the “perfect friends [and] perfect boyfriend.” That’s all upended when Drea’s boyfriend leaks a topless video of her to the school. Ostracized and feeling shamed, Drea decides to get revenge on her ex with the help of new friend and fellow revenge-seeker, Eleanor.
Mendes isn’t a stranger to teen drama, having starred on Riverdale as Veronica Lodge since 2017. Mendes made her feature film debut in the Canadian romantic comedy-drama, The New Romantic, and has also appeared in Netflix’s The Perfect Date alongside Noah Centino. In 2020, the actress had a supporting role in Hulu’s time-loop romantic comedy, Palm Springs, and also appeared in the Netflix psychological thriller Dangerous Lies.
Mendes will appear in Riverdale’s seventh and final season in 2023. She can also currently be heard voicing the character Monica on Amazon Prime animated series Fairfax.
Maya Hawke
The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya’s had some doors opened for her in Hollywood, but her natural charisma and comedic chops have attracted a following divorced from her parent’s fame. In Do Revenge, Hawke plays Eleanor, an outcast who’s been accused of attempting to hold down and kiss a popular female student. Finding a kindred spirit in Drea, they team up to plot their separate revenge plans.
This isn’t Hawke’s first rodeo with Netflix, as the actress has been a main cast member of Stranger Things for the last two seasons. Prior to spending time in the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, Hawke got her start in a 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women as Jo March. The actress also appeared in an all-female riff on Lord of the Flies and Ladyworld, before landing a small but pivotal part as the Manson Family follower who decides not to go through with the murders in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Hawke’s arguably most prominent film roles to date are in the Gia Coppola-directed Mainstream, opposite Andrew Garfield and the Netflix slasher Fear Street: 1994 (she’s the first kill). On the TV side of things, Hawke appeared alongside her father in the 2020 Showtime miniseries The Good Lord Bird. She’ll next appear in the Bradley Cooper-directed biopic Maestro, about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, in 2023, as well as the upcoming Wes Anderson film Asteroid City.
Austin Abrams
Austin Abrams has had a slow and steady come up in Hollywood, gradually taking larger parts in bigger projects since his first direct-to-DVD film in 2011. While most audiences know him from his role as Ethan, seemingly one of the only normal teens on HBO’s Euphoria, Abrams has a strong body of work under his belt.
Abrams was one of the stars of MTV’s failed American version of The Inbetweeners, but it didn’t slow his momentum too much. He’s since appeared on hit shows such as Shameless, The Walking Dead, The Americans, and This Is Us. He’s also done some feature film work in projects like 2013’s Gangster Squad, the adaptation of John Green’s Paper Towns, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
Fans of Abrams will get to see him do something drastically different than his Euphoria character, as Do Revenge finds Abrams playing Max, the popular, manipulative ex of Drea who’s using performative “wokeness” to avoid backlash from leaking Drea’s nudes. It will be fun to see the talented young actor play the on the opposite side of the high school hierarchy.
Sophie Turner
While they kept who Sophie Turner was playing in the movie under wraps, she was always listed as a member of the cast. The masses obviously know Turner from her years playing Sansa Stark on the massively popular HBO series Game of Thrones. If that wasn’t enough geek cache, Turner also starred as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix. Turner is also just off of her supporting role as Margarett Rattliff on HBO Max’s The Staircase, an adaptation of the documentary of the same name.
Off-screen, Turner just had her second child with musician Joe Jonas. She’ll next be seen in Come As You Are, a feature about “an idealistic young woman whose life begins to unravel when her job in social media exposes her to the darkest corners of humanity.”
Ava Capri
Ava Capri is a relative newcomer, but in Do Revenge she plays Carrissa, the girl that accuses Maya Hawke’s Eleanor of attempting to kiss her. After getting her start with a bit role on Parks and Rec, Capri starred in T@gged, a webseries on the internet TV station go90. That work led to more traditional Hollywood gigs like the MMA drama Embattled.
Capri was part of the main cast for Hulu/Disney+’s Love, Victor, a television adaptation of the LGBTQ teen film Love, Simon. This year, Capri has appeared in the coming-of-age drama When Time Got Louder, and she’ll star in the upcoming supernatural thriller Little Rituals.