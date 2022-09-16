Do Revenge: Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of Netflix’s Dark Comedy

Mendes will appear in Riverdale’s seventh and final season in 2023. She can also currently be heard voicing the character Monica on Amazon Prime animated series Fairfax.

Maya Hawke

The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya’s had some doors opened for her in Hollywood, but her natural charisma and comedic chops have attracted a following divorced from her parent’s fame. In Do Revenge, Hawke plays Eleanor, an outcast who’s been accused of attempting to hold down and kiss a popular female student. Finding a kindred spirit in Drea, they team up to plot their separate revenge plans.

This isn’t Hawke’s first rodeo with Netflix, as the actress has been a main cast member of Stranger Things for the last two seasons. Prior to spending time in the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, Hawke got her start in a 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women as Jo March. The actress also appeared in an all-female riff on Lord of the Flies and Ladyworld, before landing a small but pivotal part as the Manson Family follower who decides not to go through with the murders in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Hawke’s arguably most prominent film roles to date are in the Gia Coppola-directed Mainstream, opposite Andrew Garfield and the Netflix slasher Fear Street: 1994 (she’s the first kill). On the TV side of things, Hawke appeared alongside her father in the 2020 Showtime miniseries The Good Lord Bird. She’ll next appear in the Bradley Cooper-directed biopic Maestro, about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, in 2023, as well as the upcoming Wes Anderson film Asteroid City.

Austin Abrams

Austin Abrams has had a slow and steady come up in Hollywood, gradually taking larger parts in bigger projects since his first direct-to-DVD film in 2011. While most audiences know him from his role as Ethan, seemingly one of the only normal teens on HBO’s Euphoria, Abrams has a strong body of work under his belt.

Abrams was one of the stars of MTV’s failed American version of The Inbetweeners, but it didn’t slow his momentum too much. He’s since appeared on hit shows such as Shameless, The Walking Dead, The Americans, and This Is Us. He’s also done some feature film work in projects like 2013’s Gangster Squad, the adaptation of John Green’s Paper Towns, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.