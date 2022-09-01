New on Netflix: September 2022 Releases

Another summer of content has come and gone in the streaming world. And to celebrate the arrival of fall, Netflix is filling its list of new releases for September 2022 with, what else? More content!

Netflix is never shy about loading up its servers each month but September 2022 is a particularly packed time for the streamer, particularly when it comes to movies. The list of prominent Netflix original movies includes: road trip thriller End of the Road (Sept. 9), Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes-starring dark comedy Do Revenge (Sept. 16), and the Marilyn Monroe epic biopic Blonde (Sept. 28).

That’s not even to mention the usual arrival of new library titles, which are particularly juicy this fall. September 1 sees the arrival of A Clockwork Orange, Clueless, Scarface, and more. Meanwhile This is the End is set to roll on Sept. 16.

It’s not a bad time for TV either. Netflix’s biggest release overall this month is undoubtedly Cobra Kai season 5 on Sept. 9. This next installment in the Karate Kid followup will introduce even more classic characters and continue Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso’s uneasy detente. That will be followed by season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga on Sept. 16.