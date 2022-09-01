New on Netflix: September 2022 Releases
Here's what's new on Netflix in September 2022 including Blonde, Cobra Kai season 5, and more!
Another summer of content has come and gone in the streaming world. And to celebrate the arrival of fall, Netflix is filling its list of new releases for September 2022 with, what else? More content!
Netflix is never shy about loading up its servers each month but September 2022 is a particularly packed time for the streamer, particularly when it comes to movies. The list of prominent Netflix original movies includes: road trip thriller End of the Road (Sept. 9), Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes-starring dark comedy Do Revenge (Sept. 16), and the Marilyn Monroe epic biopic Blonde (Sept. 28).
That’s not even to mention the usual arrival of new library titles, which are particularly juicy this fall. September 1 sees the arrival of A Clockwork Orange, Clueless, Scarface, and more. Meanwhile This is the End is set to roll on Sept. 16.
It’s not a bad time for TV either. Netflix’s biggest release overall this month is undoubtedly Cobra Kai season 5 on Sept. 9. This next installment in the Karate Kid followup will introduce even more classic characters and continue Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso’s uneasy detente. That will be followed by season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga on Sept. 16.
Here is everything else coming to Netflix this month.
New on Netflix: September 2022
TBD
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
Plan A Plan B 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
Who Likes My Follower? 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
September 1
Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME
Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY
Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM
Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
A Knight’s Tale
A Little Princess
American Beauty
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Barbie Mermaid Power
The Bridges of Madison County
Clueless
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Dolphin Tale 2
Friday After Next
He’s Just Not That Into You
I Survived a Crime: Season 1
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Italian Job
John Q
Just Friends
Little Nicky
Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
Next Friday
The Notebook
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Retribution
Road House
Save the Last Dance
Scarface
Snow White & the Huntsman
Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
This Is 40
September 2
Buy My House — NETFLIX SERIES
Dated and Related 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
Devil in Ohio — NETFLIX SERIES
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
Fakes 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
The Festival of Troubadours 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Ivy + Bean — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — NETFLIX FAMILY
You’re Nothing Special 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
September 3
Little Women 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
September 5
Call the Midwife: Series 11
Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Vampire Academy
September 6
Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY
Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth 🇧🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY
Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY
Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 7
Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer 🇮🇳– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 8
Entrapped 🇮🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Diorama 🇸🇪– NETFLIX FILM
September 9
Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM
Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
No Limit 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
Narco-Saints 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
September 12
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 13
Colette
Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — NETFLIX COMEDY
In the Dark: Season 4
September 14
Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM
El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
Heartbreak High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 15
Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Intervention: Season 21
Terim 🇹🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 16
The Brave Ones 🇿🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
Do Revenge — NETFLIX FILM
Drifting Home 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FAMILY
I Used to Be Famous 🇬🇧– NETFLIX FILM
Jogi 🇮🇳– NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mirror, Mirror 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
Santo 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This Is the End
September 19
Go Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 20
Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY
September 21
Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES
Fortune Seller: A TV Scam 🇮🇹– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Iron Chef Mexico 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
The Perfumier 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 22
The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone 🇦🇺– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Karma’s World: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Snabba Cash: Season 2 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
Thai Cave Rescue — NETFLIX SERIES
September 23
A Jazzman’s Blues — NETFLIX FILM
ATHENA 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM
The Girls at the Back 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
Lou — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FAMILY
September 24
Dynasty: Season 5
Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM
September 26
A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 27
Elysium
The Munsters
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY
September 28
Blonde — NETFLIX FILM
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Inheritance
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
September 29
The Empress 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
September 30
Anikulapo 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM
Entergalactic — NETFLIX SPECIAL
Floor is Lava: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Human Playground — NETFLIX SERIES
Phantom Pups 🇨🇦– NETFLIX FAMILY
Rainbow — NETFLIX FILM
What We Leave Behind
Leaving Netflix: September 2022
September 1
Quantico: Seasons 1-3
September 2
Freaks
September 3
The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8
September 9
Nightcrawler
September 10
How to Train Your Dragon 2
September 12
Offspring: Seasons 1-7
September 14
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas
September 17
Skylines
September 18
Dark Skies
Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3
September 25
Blade Runner 2049
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
September 29
Gotham: Seasons 1-5
September 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Argo
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
The Cave
Constantine
Dirty Harry
Dumb and Dumber
Full Metal Jacket
I Am Legend
Insidious
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
Old School
The Perfect Storm
The Rite
Seven
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
The Talented Mr. Ripley