Deathstalker and the Joy in Resurrecting ‘80s ‘Cash-Grab Fantasy Movies’

It was not a question for writer-director Steven Kostanski about what movie he wanted to make next. It was a calling, or perhaps a prophecy written in the stars, when the Canadian filmmaker—and genre necromancer of old school creature features like Psycho Goreman and The Void—was invited to peruse a catalog of old Roger Corman titles that were about to have their rights optioned off.

Corman is of course the legendary director and producer who defined independent genre filmmaking for multiple generations in the 20th century. He also was visionary enough to see the appeal in producing, importing, and dubbing movies of a similar vintage (but perhaps less beholden to American mores toward standards and taste). In other words, he gave the world movies like Deathstalker, the 1983 Argentinian fantasy flick about a lone warrior sent by a witch to steal a sword of great power from a wicked king and sorcerer. And even before finishing his own future cult classic, Psycho Goreman, Kostanski was eager to see if this cultiest of cult relics was available for exhumation.

“I went right through the list and I went right to the ‘D’ to find Deathstalker,” Kostanski tells us when we catch up with him at Fantastic Fest. “I have a fondness for the Deathstalker franchise. I like the idea of adding to that universe because it’s such a budget, throwaway universe. It’s not Conan; it’s not Sword and the Sorcerer; it’s not even Krull. It is just this cash-grab franchise, and while there’s a lot of love and reverence that has grown for it over the years, it is a pretty obscure franchise. And I thought ‘oh this will be a fun sandbox to play in.’”

It’s a sandbox that also captures the imagination of fantasy nerds of a certain age—or at least those with a vintage sensibility. For Kostanski’s part, he fondly remembers days on the playground where he first heard about Deathstalker from a friend whose older brother let him watch all the inappropriate stuff. That buddy would reenact all the R-rated movies for young Kostanski, and as a child he would become absolutely petrified at the prospect of the mighty Deathstalker and his enemies of the dead.