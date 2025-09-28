Coyotes’ Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Channel Real-Life Terror into Horror-Comedy

“Kate had read the script first,” Long tells us. “And the script was very fun. There’s a B-movie element to it… We also grew up watching ‘Spielberg Presents’ movies in the ‘80s and ‘90s, movies like Gremlins and Arachnophobia, so there’s a little bit of that.”

There was also a chance to reckon with their own fear as pet owners.

“We think about it especially with our cats, because our dog is quite large,” Bosworth explains. “He’s an 85-pound big boy named Happy. He plays with coyotes, in fact. He frolics with them. There’s coyotes that live on my parents’ street in Los Angeles, and he goes to their den and calls them out. He’s so big, he’s like Marmaduke, they’re not going to take him down. But our cats are like little victims.”

Nonetheless, it is the Arachnophobia level of camp that appealed to Bosworth and Long, who enjoy treating the material with a wink. After all, Long himself campaigned with PETA in the past to stop hunting coyotes in the northeast for their fur, and is quick to point out about this movie that “people have a lot of misconceptions about coyotes. We didn’t want to do our part in vilifying them. We just want people to know these are coyotes where something has happened to them. They’re not typical coyotes.”

To put it bluntly, these are horror movie coyotes, right down to how they were ultimately designed by Minihan and company. In the finished film, the creatures onscreen better resemble wolves—perhaps of the lycanthrope variety—than actual coyotes.

“One of the challenges of shooting in Bogotá, Colombia is we couldn’t actually fly coyotes in,” Minihan explains. “Second was talking to trainers about traveling a coyote, and how they function on a film set. They don’t, they’re scared little guys. You could bring three of them to set, and you might be able to get one of them to do an A-B action, which is walk from this point to this point. But there’s no world where I could photograph real coyotes from LA that would snarl, short of going and stalking them… So we built puppets and had multiple puppets that the actors could interact with and just designed as ferocious a being that we could come up with.”