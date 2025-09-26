Everything We Saw at Fantastic Fest 2025

On paper, the premise intrigues. But in execution, it more often infuriates and later exhausts. Bertino, Fanning, and a slew of gifted collaborators fervently scurry between set pieces with the affectation of storytellers determined to proclaim something profound or (that most dreaded of words among genre aficionados) elevated in the horror space. But for all the profundity of its pretty wrappings, this holiday gift is barren beneath; a deeper truth that one suspects Paramount Pictures is acutely aware of since a chiller clearly earmarked for the holiday season corridor appears now to be getting low-key dumped in October’s oversaturated horror market.

Vicious ultimately (and maybe even intentionally) lives up to its title: it is needlessly cruel since it offers nothing of merit beyond the sight of a movie star like Dakota Fanning subjecting her body to self-harm games that wouldn’t look out of place among the most nihilistic sequences of Saw. Except, ironically, the better Saw movies actually found meaning, hamhanded though it might often be, behind all the gore and ghoulishness. Vicious is just a ghoul with better acting.

Photo by: Nick Morgulis

Whistle

Full disclosure: we did not actually see Whistle, the closing night film at Fantastic Fest this year, because we were already gone by the time it premiered. However, we were able to speak at length about the film with director Corin Hardy and screenwriter and Fantastic Fest regular, Owen Egerton. They offered both some curious teases about the upcoming Shudder release wherein Deadpool & Wolverine’s Dafne Keen discovers an ancient Aztec Death Whistle with some eerie powers.

“I think good horror starts not with a question of what’s going to scare you, but what’s going to scare me,” Egerton explains. “And I was journaling and thinking ‘Oh, what scares me is the idea that somewhere out there my death is waiting, and I started thinking through that and came up with this curse which is the center of our story. In the process, I began researching what is that going to look like and I came upon the Aztec Death Whistles. They’re across Mesoamerica and other cultures as well, and they’re so fascinating because we don’t know what they’re for, we don’t know what they meant in their particular culture. They seemed like a really interesting vessel to build a story around.”

The concept captured director Hardy’s imagination as he wound up designing them, collaboratively, in his own sketch book—dreaming up a whistle so tempting that you might blow on it, regardless of the consequences.

“I went through 50 or 60 designs,” Hardy reveals. “If you look at the actual Death Whistle, they’re pretty strange, creepy little things already. Some are very simplistic bone carvings, others are elaborate, others abstract. So I had a Spanish designer Daniel Caruso, almost like auditioning a cast member, to try and create something that has the right balance. Visually I didn’t want to have an object that just looked evil, that was doing a nasty face. I wanted something that could take on different personalities in different lights. And in Whistle you see this throughout the movie in different environments, there’s flames or pool reflections, so it gets lit from below or the side… It could look vacant, almost enticing like the ring in Lord of the Rings. You just want to put it on or blow it.”