Death of a Unicorn: The Real Medieval Lore and Tapestries Explained by the Director

“I grew up around New York in the suburbs and went on field trips to the Cloisters Museum where those are held and maintained,” Scharfman recalls in our latest interview about the film and these Gothic wonders. “They must have been buried in my unconscious, because at some point I forgot about them but then when researching the movie, I came upon them again and I was like ‘oh right, those things!’”

These tapestries, which were made by an unknown artist at the turn of the 16th century, and then resided in an aristocratic Parisian home until nearly being destroyed in the French Revolution, became a North Star for everything in Death of a Unicorn. Ortega even previously told us they were a “cheat sheet” for understanding their movie. So join us below as we unpack each of the seven tableaus composing the Unicorn Tapestries while Scharfman explains how they influenced and shaped his man-eating unicorn creature feature.

A24 / Met Cloisters

The Hunters Enter the Woods

An interesting thing to note is that while the Cloisters and many art historians place these tapestries in a generally recognized sequence—and it is the sequence we are using in this article—no one is exactly certain about the official order of things.

“There’s not like on the back of them a ‘number one’ or a ‘number two,’” Scharfman explains, “so people have put them in an order that seems to make sense. And I totally agree that this makes sense as the first one, but one thing that I thought was fun with the movie is they’re not necessarily in the right order.”

Still most agree this is the first composition since it distinctly lacks either a unicorn or a king and/or lord. Instead it is just dogs and kingsmen approaching a formidable wilderness.

“One thing that’s nice about this tapestry specifically is there’s just so much foliage and just this overwhelming sense of nature,” says Scharfman. “That is something people write about with the Unicorn Tapestries a lot: this sense of the way nature is depicted.” Yet it is the humans in this specific tapestry that inspire so much of the bent of Death of a Unicorn, the movie about a CEO, or feudal lord, who summons a prospective servant, Paul Rudd’s Elliot Kintner, to court.