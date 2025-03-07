Wednesday: Jenna Ortega Confirms Season 2 Will Dive Deeper into Addams Family Lore

A warm and well-liked man throughout his lifetime in the 20th century, Charles Addams was also considered weird in some circles. Perhaps it was because he enjoyed picnicking in cemeteries, or that he and his third wife, Marilyn “Tee” Matthews, were actually married in one—her pet cemetery, to be exact—but the real Chaz Addams developed a reputation befitting his creations, who at least initially on the page were not intended to be a family. The idea of the “Addams Family” came from New York ad men referring to his popular cartoons as “Addams’ family of ghouls,” a line that stuck after ABC developed the idea into a TV show. It was for that series, too, that Addams named his characters, including Wednesday.

Still, the original Addams Family TV series of the 1960s could never quite reach for their creator’s most macabre slices of humor. But Ortega can.

“It was interesting,” Ortega says of the second season, “when you [could suggest], ‘Maybe we have these supernatural extras that look like this image!’ Things like that were really helpful. And also it would just help me get in that mind space of when we’re shooting a scene. Instead of thinking like, ‘Okay, I can make a snarky comment to my brother,’ I could [instead] push him off this cliff and almost kill him. There was a moment or two there of that.”

She adds, “I think reading [those books] and digesting that stuff kind of helps you, whether you realize it or not.”

Ortega’s comments suggest some of Addams’ more sinister gags could be a reference point. Gags like the sight of Morticia Addams coming into the basement and calling for her daughter, but we see only Pugsley working with wet cement before a newly finished wall and burning candle (an obliquely funny nod to Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Cask of Amontillado”). Or there’s the time both of Addams’ much younger children frantically work to build a roaring blaze in the fireplace because, as Gomez smiles, “The little dears. They still believe in Santa Claus.”

While we doubt Santa or Amontillado wine will be appearing directly in Wednesday season 2, it sounds like Ortega is looking toward a similar vintage.