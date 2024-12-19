Day of the Fight: How a Boardwalk Empire Reunion Made Jack Huston’s Dream Come True

Something about the solitary figure, of a man in a ring battling his opponent but also himself, has obvious cinematic appeal. So when Huston sat down to write a screenplay about such a classic silver screen silhouette, the words came pouring out; as did memories and that sandbag.

“I wrote every word for [Michael],” Huston admits. “I couldn’t imagine it being anybody else. I heard his voice in my head as I was writing.” He even named his fictional boxer after him, turning Michael Pitt the actor into “Irish Mike” Flannigan the boxer—a professional bruiser who is in desperate need of grace.

When Day of the Fight begins, viewers are keyed into the grim reality of Mike Flannigan being down on his luck. He apparently just got out of a very long stint in prison for a crime that is not immediately apparent, and in the ruins of his life, he has been informed by a doctor that he absolutely should not box again ahead of the film’s titular prize fight. But that bout, like absolution, only comes at night. So the rest of the film is about Mike preparing for the big event, not so much like a fighter but as a condemned man putting his affairs in order. He is even able to find something as elusive and sparkling as redemption in a handful of dwindling hours.

When he steps into the Den of Geek studio, Huston describes the movie as ultimately being about “a life in a day,” as well as a narrative about more than who wins or loses during a ringside donnybrook.

“I always think the best boxing films aren’t really boxing films; they’re films about the boxer,” the writer-director explains. “It’s one of the most fascinating professions. We always talk about how you could walk into any boxing gym and there might be 30, 50 other stories just like Irish Mike’s. Their profession itself sort of takes them on these very interesting paths.” For Mike, that path is perhaps less about his solitary nature as the man in the ring, and more the people along the way who are there to prop the fallen challenger back up.

“If you’re on a good path, the people closest to you, the people that really matter in our life are far more willing to forgive than we might expect,” Huston suggests.