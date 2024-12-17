Day of the Fight Reinvents the Boxing Movie

A Community of Combatants

Directed by Jack Huston, grandson of John Huston and former co-star with Pitt on Boardwalk Empire, Day of the Fight is unabashedly an actor’s movie. Most of the movie consists of Mike checking in on various people throughout his life, making peace with them before his title bout. Mike spends time with everyone from his supportive uncle (Steve Buscemi) to his ex-girlfriend Jessica (Nicolette Robinson), and even his abusive father (Pesci), silent while in the throes of Parkinson’s.

Each of these interactions give the actors space to deliver big monologues and chew on meaty lines. Sometimes the work plays into the actors’ established strengths. Ron Perlman barks and curses his way through the movie as Mike’s hard-driving trainer. Buscemi layers soft respect under his sarcastic lines as the uncle encourages Mike.

The best of these supporting turns comes from John Magaro, who is quickly becoming one of American cinema’s most reliable character actors. As Mike’s best friend turned priest, Patrick, Magaro makes the character at once wise enough to give guidance and relatable enough to let loose with some foul-mouthed comments. Magaro melds both tones so effortlessly that viewers may not even notice the incongruity.

Likewise, Robinson stands out as the less complex, but no less compelling Jessica. Robinson doesn’t shy away from letting Jessica’s love for Mike show, but she tampers the feelings with practical needs. Robinson takes advantages of pauses and spaces in the dialogue to let Jessica reset and ground herself, moderating the way she talks with Mike.

Unsurprisingly, the most notable performance comes from Pesci as Mike’s father. The film establishes Mike’s father as abusive and distant, suggesting that the kindhearted man we’ve followed throughout the movie learned about fighting from his dad. So it’s shocking to watch as Mike enters a hospital room and find his father there, looking small and vulnerable as he shakes. Pitt does all the talking as Mike, spilling his guts about his anger and frustration with the older man, but Pesci’s glances, defensive at some moments and pleading at others, unable to reach out with his trembling hand.

The train of monologues does sometimes become overbearing, making the movie feel like a series of audition clips more than believable words one person would say to another. But by the time Mike seeks absolution from another old friend, sincerity overtakes our cynicism.