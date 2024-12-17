Lin-Manuel Miranda Fought to Write a Villain Song for Mads Mikkelsen in Mufasa

Says Miranda, “I think my favorite villains have their own reasons, and they’re just antithetical to our protagonists’ reasons. So to get to write a line like, ‘The Circle of Life is a lie,’ it is [attacking] the central tenet of what Dad James Earl Jones tells us, may he rest in peace. It’s pretty much the best way to do a heel turn for a Disney villain.” Miranda even notes the similarities to his previous Disney villain song, which also had a dark sardonic streak.

“It was similar to when I was writing ‘Shiny’ for Moana,” Miranda explains. “You’ve got Gramma Tala saying, ‘You have to listen to the voice inside,’ and then you have Tamatoa being like, ‘It doesn’t matter! The outside is the only thing that matters!’ So it’s really about having just a really strong opposing force.”

The role of villainy, and what makes one villainous, matters greatly in Mufasa: The Lion King, a movie which introduces the idea that Scar was not always a bad guy himself. In fact, he’s not even called Scar for most of the picture. He is instead known as Taka, a kind, young lion who rescues an orphaned cub named Mufasa… before things pull them apart. For the actor playing the cat who would become Scar, Luce’s Kelvin Harrison Jr., it was also a creative opportunity.

“I think no one’s a villain without having a heart,” Harrison tells us in a separate interview. “A villain has been hurt at some point, and upset and hurt for so long, it made them angry. So my job was to figure out where all the arrows were pointing to. There’s an arrow pointing at his Dad, there’s an arrow pointing to Mufasa, there’s an arrow pointing at a lack of community and support, there’s an arrow pointing to just the way the politics work in the Pride Lands. There’s an arrow pointed at Sarabi. So all these people were complicit in his confusion, but at the same time, he has to start to understand what accountability means.”

For Harrison it’s a chance to dabble in legacy, complete with eventually some Jeremy Irons-like flourishes. But legacy looms large over the whole film. Rebel Ridge’s Aaron Pierre performed the role of a young Mufasa before James Earl Jones’ passing earlier this year, however Jones’ shadow has tracked Pierre’s mind since well before Mufasa came along.

“I study James Earl Jones, period,” Pierre tells us. “Whether it be his extensive filmography or his extensive work in the theater, or his voice work. He is a guiding light for me and my artistry, point blank. So of course that resulted, when being gifted with this opportunity, to being guided by the original portrayal of Mufasa, this iconic, cherished, celebrated character he originated. That was my guiding light that kept me on the path whenever I was unsure, whenever I didn’t have the answers. And actually the nerves that I had were perfect, because I was portraying an adolescent version of this great king, and certainly in my experience of being an adolescent, I was unsure. I didn’t have it all figured out, and I was searching for answers to questions. So hopefully I served him, and hopefully I served his character.”