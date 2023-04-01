Quentin Tarantino Soundtracks Ranked from Worst to Best

*While Tarantino counts Kill Bill as one film, the soundtracks are different enough that we are listing them as two separate entries here.

10. The Hateful Eight (2015)

It’s ironic we begin with the only soundtrack composed almost entirely of original music written for its movie. To be certain, there is nothing wrong with Morricone’s score either. After decades of Tarantino pilfering the legendary Italian composer’s back catalog, it’s a real pleasure to hear the two collaborate in earnest for what turned out to be one of Morricone’s final works.

With that said, it’s not necessarily among Morricone’s greatest works. The composer of everything from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) to Cinema Paradiso (1988) and The Untouchables (1987) provides a moody and provocative score, befitting what is a glorified chamber piece about eight (or nine) cruel folks holed up in a haberdashery during a snowstorm in the Old West. But for a filmmaker whose other musical pastiches are defined by curating and elevating forgotten gems in the most unlikely of places, the traditional approach garners less excitement. That said, Roy Orbison’s “There Won’t Be Many Coming Home” playing during the end credits, after a character named Minnie (along with the rest of the ensemble) is killed off, makes for pretty wicked stuff. – David Crow

9. Django Unchained (2012)

The fact that the Django Unchained soundtrack is second to last on this list is far from an indictment of it. It really just illustrates how strong the director’s marriage of music and visuals have been throughout their career. Plenty of talented directors (and a never-ending parade of lesser ones) have contorted themselves trying to put together soundtracks with a fraction of the appeal of Django Unchained.

To be fair, this one isn’t as accessible as many of the other entries on this list, which makes it less of an immediate crowdpleaser. But as something that’s less a collection of clever needle drops and more a mixtape trying to evoke the mood of its subject, it’s still a winner. And if nothing else, John Legend’s towering, swaggering, dangerous “Who Did That to You,” which anchors both the film and the soundtrack, is one of the last decade’s great music moments on film. – Mike Cecchini

8. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

What is Inglourious Basterds doing all the way down here? I’m personally not sure, as this gleeful indulgence in historical revisionism features one of the best soundtracks in any QT joint. Admittedly, the main thing most folks think about is how the movie nonchalantly drops David Bowie’s “Cat People (Putting Out Fire)” in the middle of a film largely drenched in 1944 period piece detail. Bowie’s lusty New Wave ballad was originally written in 1982 for Paul Schrader’s erotic thriller remake of another ‘40s picture, Cat People, and it sounds every bit of the period in which it was written… i.e. not post-D-Day Vichy France! Of course the power of the moment is it never needs to, being reconfigured now as an internal battle cry for Shosanna (Mélanie Laurent), a Jewish freedom fighter hiding in plain sight and who is about to burn the Third Reich with all the fury of Bowie screeching “gasoline!”