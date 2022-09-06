D23 2022 Schedule and Predictions: Marvel, Star Wars, and More!

Andor

Fundamentally D23 is an advertisement that exists to get people excited about Disney TV shows and movies. For that reason, they will probably devote some time to Andor, which hits Disney+ on Sept. 21. Although it’s unlikely that Lucasfilm will release another trailer, a sizzle reel or even a scene from the first episode may be in order. Stars Diego Luna and Adria Arjona have been hitting the promotional circuit pretty hard lately, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they dropped by to answer a few questions about Andor‘s unique take on Star Wars.

The Bad Batch Season 2

Although it hasn’t quite got the same push as Andor, the popular The Clone Wars sequel The Bad Batch will allegedly return to screens on Sept. 28. The story of clone troopers whose poor programming allowed them to reject Order 66, new episodes will deal with the fallout of Crosshair’s betrayal of the Batch and potential return. Since we got the trailer for the second season at Celebration, it seems more likely that get a scene or two from the first episode, and some insights from creator Dave Filoni. Either way, expect an official release date announcement.

The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian may be the most popular of recent Star Wars media, but we still know very little about the hit show’s third season. Expect that to change at D23! At the very least, Disney should be ready to officially announce a premiere date, something more firm than “February 2023.” However, it’s not unreasonable to expect a trailer for the season, especially since one was screened exclusively for Celebration audiences last spring.

Producers Jon Favreau and Filoni have mentioned a redemption arc for season three, as Mando works to get back into the good graces of of his clan after removing his helmet in past seasons. The show will also have to deal with the fallout of Din winning the Darksaber over Bo-Katan. Does this mean Din is destined to become the new Mand’alor? How does Bo-Katan feel about that?

Also, there will be stuff about Grogu, but everyone will keep calling him Baby Yoda.

Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, Damon Lindelof?

Lucasfilm has a lot of other Star Wars projects in the works, including a second volume of animated series Visions and the debut of Tales of the Jedi, as well as live-action shows Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte. If any of these shows make an appearance, it’ll most likely be Ahsoka, as that will be debuting next spring, after The Mandalorian season 3. An exclusive trailer was shown at Celebration, which means Lucasfilm might be preparing to screen a new one for the wider public at D23.