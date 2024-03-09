Cruel Intentions Was Weirdly Kinky in 1999 and Still Is Today

Then there’s Witherspoon, who was transformed into the perfect 1950s teenager in Pleasantville the year before. She’s the ideal of a wholesome blonde (the blonde vs. brunette trope is alive and well in Cruel Intentions), clever, beautiful and virginal.

Witherspoon was already in a relationship with Phillippe before filming began – she would go on to marry him – and their chemistry was palpable, in a wholesome, true love kind of way (as opposed to with Kathryn which was pure sexuality.)

Philippe was probably best known for I Know What You Did Last Summer and was a fairly bog standard heart throb before Cruel Intentions but he really rose to the challenge. Following in the footsteps of John Malkovich as Valmont was no mean feat. Yet Phillippe’s lip-smackingly delicious as the arrogant womanizer tamed by Annette’s goodness who throws away the woman he loves for the sake of his reputation. It’s unfair, but he becomes the tragic hero by the end, killed in a fight orchestrated by Kathryn. He couldn’t have been allowed to live (Valmont is killed in the book too) but he has his (probably undeserved) redemption, while Kathryn has lost everything. She is ultimately punished by the two women she has manipulated – Sebastian gives Annette his journal which details Kathryn’s machinations and drug use, and Cecile distributes copies during Kathryn’s eulogy at Sebastian’s funeral – her precious reputation and status is ruined. After all the coercion and cruelty she has enacted, it’s ultimately her humiliation of Sebastian that is the nail in her coffin (as far as the film’s emotional arc is concerned). When Sebastian finally rejects Annette out of pride and comes to Kathryn for the spoils, she cuts him dead.

“You were very much in love with her. And you’re still in love with her. But it amused me to make you ashamed of it. You gave up on the first person you ever loved because I threatened your reputation. Don’t you get it? You’re just a toy, Sebastian. A little toy I like to play with. And now you’ve completely blown it with her. I think it’s the saddest thing I’ve ever heard,” she says. “So, I assume you’ve come here to make arrangements. But unfortunately, I don’t fuck losers.”

The sad thing is, she herself is humiliated. She rejects him not because he’s a loser, but because he rejected her. He was in love with Annette, and not Kathryn. Whether she ever loved him is questionable but she certainly didn’t like being spurned. Hell hath no fury etc.

Cruel games get you nowhere, the film says, as Annette drives off in Sebastian’s car, the one that was to be Kathryn’s. Good has triumphed over evil, Cecile has survived and can be with the music teacher she loves, Sebastian is dead and Kathryn ruined. Is that the ending we, the audience, are rooting for? It probably should be but didn’t we love being in Kathryn and Sebastian’s world? Cruel Intentions is best when it leans into its kinkiness and cruelty. It’s why the movie holds up and stands out 25 years on.