Clown in a Cornfield Marks a Homecoming for Tucker and Dale Director

The prospect of debuting a film at SXSW would excite any filmmaker, but few can match the energy of director Eli Craig, who premiered his movie Clown in a Cornfield there last week. He was so excited, in fact, that he couldn’t help but shout “I’m effing back, baby!” after walking into the Den of Geek Studio in Austin.

“I wanted to be here so bad,” Craig elaborates. “You know, when you’re a writer-director, a lot of projects that you spend a lot of time on don’t get made. But this was one I had to see to the end and I had to play at SXSW. It was my dream, my focused dream from the moment I said ‘yes’ to the script, to be here now.”

Craig’s enthusiasm is due to the fact that it isn’t his first time at the festival. Fifteen years ago, Craig brought another horror film to SXSW, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil. While Tucker and Dale has long since secured its place in the horror-comedy cult canon, Craig has only made two feature films since, and one is Clown in a Cornfield. Hence the enthusiasm.

The joy also might be explained by the energy of the movie itself, which adapts a YA novel by Adam Cesare. “This movie’s a ride,” Craig promises. “I wanted to make like something that gets you locked in and gives you this experience. I think horror can do that. It can transport you with an adrenaline rush.” For Craig, that rush makes horror special, especially in our current climate. “So much of our culture right now is looking like dopamine hits and little moments of rush,” he argues.