Hallow Road Review: Rosamund Pike Stars in Perfect Nightmare

The worst nightmares are the ones you can believe in. They feature the people you love in your life—and sometimes the people you fear. And no matter how weird or unforgiving they become, the reason they linger into your waking life is because you recognize the truth beneath the unreality.

Nine years after a similarly merciless feature debut, Under the Shadow, director Babak Anvari has again crafted exactly such a torment in Hallow Road, a relentless 80-minute nerve-gnasher that sets out from a parent’s worst fear before driving toward a destination far stranger and crueler than its already-grim premise suggests. Which is saying something since the film opens with middle-aged parents Maddie and Frank (Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys) sleeping in separate rooms when the phone call comes.

From the fact that Maddie is in their bedroom, and Frank is resting fitfully at a desk, we are immediately clued into the idea that something harrowing happened even before the film starts. Yet viewers are left to piece together the shards of a ruined family life because things are about to go rapidly from implicitly bad to explicitly worse. Their daughter Alice (voiced by Megan McDonnell) has apparently hit a stranger during the witching hour of night while driving alone in a Welsh forest about an hour from the family house. Now she wants Mom and Dad to come fix it for her.

It’s obviously the call every parent dreads, but how Pike and Rhys’ guardians each react to the bad news infers much about every choice they’ve made up to this point in Alice’s life. A somewhat beleaguered EMT, Maddie commands her daughter to call an ambulance at once and begins instructing her on how to deliver CPR. Frank, meanwhile, demands to know if anyone else has driven by and is already out the door and behind the wheel before they’ve gotten confirmation that the ambulance is coming. Like apparently in all other matters, Frank wants to protect his little girl, and Maddie recognizes that there is no escape from what is about to happen. Nonetheless, they drive on, down the Hallow Road into darkness and their final absolution.