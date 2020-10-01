Classic 1970s Horror Movies Coming to Criterion Channel in October

It’s a great time to be a horror fan. Not only are Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Shudder awash with all kinds of horror movies old and new, but the Criterion Channel is getting in on the gruesome action with a month’s worth of horror titles from the 1970s.

The subscription service is the digital offshoot of the Criterion Collection, which for more than 35 years has been providing definitive archival home video versions (first on laserdisc, then later DVD and Blu-ray) of classic and contemporary films from around the world. Criterion launched its streaming service last year as a way to offer a curated cross-section of its library of films online.

Horror has always had a respectful home at Criterion, with the company publishing definitive editions of a number of the genre’s landmark films. The October rollout of horror movies for the Halloween season is similar to what other companies are doing, but the focus is the difference here.

The 1970s is often considered the single greatest era for horror in the history of cinema. There were previous golden ages for sure, such as the 1930s, which was dominated by the Universal monsters, and the 1960s, during which Hammer and American International Pictures rose to prominence with an emphasis on color, more blood and more bare skin.