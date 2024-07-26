The Deadpool & Wolverine Ending Gives Us a Logan We’ve Never Seen Before

Hear us out. While the various X-Men and Wolverine flicks Jackman appeared in during the 2000s and 2010s almost uniformly had happy endings—with one glaring exception—Jackman’s Logan has himself always been a tragic character within them. Like Ethan Edwards, the lonely cowboy unable to come in through the doorway and know civilization, kinship, and family, Logan is a classic archetype who is left alone on the fringes. In the first couple of X-Men flicks, he was trying to find some sense of identity, but by the time he killed Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey with his own hands in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), it was all downhill. The one exception, X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), saw Logan save the world and his friends, but he still must live alone with that knowledge—sharing it solely with his aging father figure.

Which is why the end of Deadpool & Wolverine appears to be playing into that familiar expectation when Reynolds’ Deadpool asks, “I’ll see you around?” after saving the multiverse with him. Logan just grimaces “probably not.” Wolverine will instead be off to live alone with his regrets. It’s what he, and we, expect. So what comes next is like a minor revelation.

Pulling a page from Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Wade invites the Wolverine home to dinner. There we see all of Wade’s favorite returning side characters—Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), Dopinder (Karan Soni), and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), included. But we also see Logan and, even more shocking, Dafne Keen’s Laura, all grown-up and smiling with her old man… or at least a variant of him.

In retrospect, this should be obvious. After all, if Wade’s good deeds won him a trip outside of the Void and back home, why wouldn’t X-23 get the same deal since she is also from this timeline? Still, it’s an unnatural ending for Wolverine, be it the one Jackman played in 2000 or his yellow-clad doppelganger. He is sitting there smiling. Happy. A father.

Deadpool & Wolverine makes no bones about the sacred ground it’s desecrating in doing this either. The movie literally begins with Wade Wilson digging up the Wolverine we all know and love, and doing an Abbott and Costello routine with his skeleton. That irreverence doesn’t change the fact the movie is committing a small act of cinematic sacrilege. It is intentionally adding an addendum, an amendment, a literal postscript on a perfect superhero movie ending. And in doing so, it gives audiences what they wanted in 2017 but which always seemed like a false hope: a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow as illusory as Alan Ladd’s Shane dreaming he could live in the valley with Joey’s family.

In Logan, Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier tells his surrogate son the following: “This is what a life looks like: a home, people who love each other, a safe place. You should take a moment and feel it. Logan, you still have time.” It was a beautiful idea, but one we know can never be for our guy. Indeed, the family Charles and Logan look wistfully after are brutally murdered later that night by a literal clone of Wolverine’s demons.