Captain America 4 Keeps Hinting at a Major Wolverine Connection

Get ready, bub. Captain America: Brave New World might not really be about Sam Wilson dealing with a secret plot to turn the President into a Hulk. At the center of a battle with Captain America and the U.S. government on one side and the mercenary group the Serpent Society (led by Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder) on the other, with master manipulator the Leader in between, is a special metal directly connected to the X-Men’s most famous member, Wolverine.

The trailers for the film have shown that Brave New World pits Cap and the various belligerents in a fight over the hand of Tiamut, the Celestial who began breaking through the Earth’s crust at the end of Eternals. As if proving once and for all that Eternals was incredibly boring, everyone in the MCU seemed to forget about the hand in the years after that presumably catastrophic event. But now, they’ve taken notice again, in large part because it contains a super-metal called Adamantium.

As most Marvel Comics readers can tell you, Adamantium is the indestructible metal that covers the bones and claws of Wolverine. As strong as Black Panther‘s Vibranium, Adamantium is incredibly difficult to use and poisonous to most. Yet, thanks to his increased healing ability, Wolverine can survive having it inside of his bodies, making his claws all the more deadly. So does this movie’s Adamantium plot mean we’ll get at least a nod, if not an outright appearance, by the Logan at some point in the film? Perhaps even in its post-credit scene?

Of course, we’ve seen a variant of Wolverine already in the MCU thanks to Hugh Jackman reprising the role for Deadpool & Wolverine. Despite reports suggesting that Jackman would happily continue playing the part for decades longer, and despite the fact that Wolverine is canonically around 150 years old, one gets the sense that Marvel would like a new, younger actor in the part when the X-Men do arrive in earnest in the MCU. Brave New World could provide a way to introduce this new version.