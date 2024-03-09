Poor Things: Mark Ruffalo Embodies the Stupidity of the Patriarchy to a Tee

Poor Things and Poor (Male) Behavior

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara, who adapts the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things features many bad men, beyond Duncan Wedderburn. Although he clearly has more sympathy for Bella and her autonomy, the scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) aka God and his assistant Max McCandles (Ramy Youssef) see her as little more than an experiment.

Lanthimos and his co-creators make that sense of ownership clear in the sequence in which God and Max talk about the latter marrying Bella. The two talk about Bella as if she belongs to God, and while asking a father figure for a woman’s hand in marriage is common in the movie’s Victorian setting, the two men are especially inconsiderate of Bella’s feelings. It’s God who tells Max to marry Bella, insisting on the limitations that he puts on his “experiment.” When Max expresses hesitation, he does so not with regard to Bella’s preferences, but to God’s intentions. When the subject is broached, Max pauses because he assumed that God intended to mate with her, a suggestion that God dismisses with a focus on himself and not on Bella.

Any viewers feeling sympathy toward Max and God might contrast the two to General Alfie Blessington (Christopher Abbott), husband to Bella when she was called Victoria. A confused Bella tries to make sense of the situation, which Alfie takes as an opportunity to control the narrative. When she asks, “You are?” Alfie talks less about himself and more about her relationship to him. “You left in a state of mental addlement and hysteria over your pregnancy,” he explains. “On the discovery of your absence I felt disembowelled.”

Although Bella emphasizes her agency when she agrees to go with Alfie, the scenes that follow indicate the extent of his control over her. When she asks a female servant, “Tell me about myself,” the woman says nothing, fearing her employer’s reprisal. As Bella tries to assert her selfhood against Alfie’s understanding of Victoria, resisting to the point that he threatens to shoot her, Lanthimos and cinematographer Robbie Ryan move the camera around him, pushing up close to his face, increasing the sense of disease and claustrophobia.

And yet, despite these bad behaviors, none of the men in Bella’s life are as reprehensible, or risible, as Duncan Wedderburn.

The Danger of the Doofus Duncan Wedderburn

We first meet Duncan at the end of the first act of Poor Things, when God hires him to review the contract drawn up in regards to Bella’s marriage to Max. “Must be quite a woman to warrant such binding,” Duncan says with more than a little relish. It’s that curiosity that drives Duncan to excuse himself and see Bella for himself. And yet, as he sneaks through God’s mansion, Duncan trips on the stairs and falls on his face, immediately undermining his power in the eyes of the viewers.