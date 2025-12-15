A Brief History of Hideo Kojima’s Passive-Aggressive Movie Reviews

Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima loves cinema. The legendary Japanese game designer, who says his body is 70% made of movies, is known for posting about upcoming releases and his reactions to current ones on social media. Less a critic than an observer, Kojima’s reviews have become required reading, not so much for his comments, but for their perceived depth.

When posting about movies that he really likes, Kojima will happily write a lengthy, thoughtful mini-essay on their themes or visuals. For those he doesn’t care for, a minimal post awaits. Sometimes, this simply means saying he saw a film without elaboration, but he’s been reporting his thoughts online for long enough that the latter has accidentally become shorthand for “movie bad.”

Kojima might prefer not to post negative remarks about other people’s art. That doesn’t change the perception that a post without depth can now come across as passive-aggressive to his fans, bringing a little anguish to those who loved the movie in question or were looking forward to seeing it.

Take the recent Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, which Kojima described as “great”, adding “Within the absurdity of this game, the youths help each other, understand one another, reflect on their past, and come to realize the ‘path’ that stretches toward tomorrow. Dropping out isn’t just the end of one person—it’s passing the baton and entrusting their ‘will’ to the winners. It’s a meta, philosophical film about friendship and growth and also a declaration of war against the adults.”