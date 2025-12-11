Wake Up Dead Man Review: Rian Johnson Mystery Loses Knives Out Edge with Serious Turn

Blanc arrives in the Perpetual Fortitude community after Monsignor Wicks gets stabbed to death midway through his Good Friday service, brought in by local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis). He’s more than willing to consider each of the acolytes a suspect, but they all point the finger at Perpetual Fortitude’s newly-installed associate priest Reverend Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor).

A former boxer who joined the priesthood after a horrific incident in the ring, Jud is fundamentally a fighter. But because he fights with the church for more love and acceptance in the Church, he feels conflicted. “We need less of this,” he says throughout the film, putting up his dukes as if about to punch; “and more of this,” he adds, spreading his arms to mimic Christ on the cross. But when faced with a belligerent like Wicks, he knows how to throw a jab.

Were Wake Up Dead Man to unfold its plot in the manner described above, it would play out more or less like the previous Knives Out stories, the 2019 original film and its 2022 sequel Glass Onion. But instead the movie begins with Jud, who narrates the story of his coming to Perpetual Fortitude and the events leading up to the monsignor’s death. Blanc doesn’t arrive until 30 minutes into this 140-minute film, making it feel more like an episode of Columbo or Johnson’s recently canceled Peacock series, Poker Face.

The shift makes Blanc a supporting character in Jud’s story, a point underscored by his discomfort with the religious setting. Although he introduces himself to Jud as a man who “worships on the altar of rationality,” and quickly unleashes a homily citing the many misdeeds of the church, he cannot be help but won over by the young priest, who listens and accepts the critique while explaining his own faith in non-condemning ways. Blanc never gives up his skepticism nor Jud his belief, but the two respect one another’s means for being decent human beings.

Admirable as this understanding certainly is, it diminishes the tension of the narrative. Not only does Blanc have no character arc in Wake Up Dead Man, but even the central mystery gets les attention than Jud’s internal conflict. Whereas previous Knives Out movies gave their oddballs plenty of screen time, here the side characters get only the barest of plots and are reduced to a handful of glances and lines. The young Spaeny has already developed enough screen presence to suggest depth with a single stare, but Renner and Scott feel wasted in their one-note characters.

One also feels Johnson’s disinterest in the mystery elements with the film’s construction. Handsomely shot by cinematographer Steve Yedlin, Wake Up Dead Man has several striking images. The motif of a light shining on an empty church wall where a cross used to be resonates each time, and Johnson occasionally allows the visuals to get surreal as they match the spiritual subject matter.