Black Adam’s Big Secret Spoiled by DC Ahead of Release

In the movie’s post-credit scene, Amanda Waller arrives via holograph riding a drone to warn Black Adam to stay in his home country of Khandaq, threatening heroes from on and off the planet if he steps out of line. Unsurprisingly, Black Adam ignores the threat, and he’s immediately greeted by Superman, played once again by Henry Cavill.

Clearly, that’s a big moment for fans who feared that Cavill had put his cape behind him. For some, the hint of a restored Snyder-verse is even greater than the appeal of a Black Adam feature (with good reason, according to our review). So DC’s social media team decided not to bet on that hope, or even word of mouth, and just spoil the whole thing on Twitter.

At 10am EST on October 20th, the day before the movie widely opened, DC’s official Twitter account posted a video featuring a texting app on a phone. “Black Adam Has Entered the Chat” reads the first line, quickly followed by “Superman Has Entered the Chat.” What follows is a bit of fourth-wall breaking smack-talk, once again leaning on the Rock’s movie star persona more than the character of Black Adam, before ending with “Hawkman Has Entered the Chat.”

Yeah, #BlackAdam is going to cause some conversation. Experience it in theaters Friday 10/21. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/daugdlMCZD pic.twitter.com/ZERsgk3BMl — DC (@DCComics) October 20, 2022

While the post doesn’t actually say that Henry Cavill is the Superman doing the texting, its safe to say that no one was expecting it to be George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, or even Brandon Routh. DC wanted fans to know that Black Adam wasn’t building up to a fight against the Big Red Cheese Shazam, but against the Last Son of Krypton. And they wanted fans to know that it would likely be the Snyder-verse Man of Steel doing the fighting.