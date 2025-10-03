Good Boys and Girls: The Very Best Movie and TV Dogs

8. Higgins/Benjean (Benji)

While some may recognize him as Sheba in Petticoat Junction, the majority of people know Higgins as Benji. The Miniature Poodle/Cocker Spaniel/Schnauzer mix was one of the most renowned dog actors of the 1960s. Joe Camp’s family classic was one of the first pet-centric films of its time. The stray dog whose journey to save kidnapped kids raised generations and launched a bizarre franchise – one that had the titular dog nab spies and then had the spirit of Chevy Chase possess it. While Higgins did the first feature, his legacy continued with his cute daughter, Benjean, who starred in For the Love of Benji, Benji’s Very Own Christmas Story, Oh! Heavenly Dog, and Benji the Hunted. Like father, like daughter!

7. Uggie (The Artist)

For a silent film, the loudest aspect is the AWEing at every moment Uggie the dog is onscreen. The most memorable thing about The Artist was the Parson Russell Terrier who played well Jack, the right-hand pet and co-star to Jean Dujardin’s aging actor character George Valentin. His ability to walk on his hind legs and play dead, both on command, and act as a mirror to Valentin is Ugg-erly delightful. He was snubbed for the Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. I am so serious. Uggie’s performance complemented Dujardin’s perfectly. But alas, he had other legendary opportunities, such as being a Nintendo spokesdog.

6. Messi (Anatomy of a Fall)

There are many appealing stars from France but nobody has become more iconic in recent memory than that of Anatomy of a Fall‘s Messi the dog. He portrayed Snoop, the guiding dog to the visually impaired Samuel (Milo Machado-Graner), in Justine Triet’s Oscar-winning legal drama. He delivered a moment that was both significant and emotional, becoming a focal point regarding a distressing scene of vomit and aspirin. It goes without saying that the French Border Collie did it brilliantly and, like his namesake, Lionel Messi, became an instant celebrity. He even went on to attend the Oscars wearing the cutest bow tie, representing the film. He should’ve been nominated like his costar Sandra Hüller. But much like Uggie from the Artist, he did win the Palm Dog Award.

5. Buddy (Air Bud)

Long before the young Golden Retrievers Charlie and Summer take up the Air Bud mantle in the upcoming reboot, and long before many other dogs played the titular dog, there was Buddy. Buddy the Golden Retriever was a rescue stray who made his way to stardom via America’s Funniest Home Videos when he proved his skill of playing basketball. Buddy was that Golden Retriever who made people believe that a dog CAN play basketball. What other dog can you think of that starred in a home video and then became a sensational theatrical hit and then launched a major franchise for Disney? Buddy shot that three-pawtner and swished a legacy that’s still going on today as we speak.

4. Spike (Old Yeller)

Old Yeller was the quintessential “boy and his dog” story that generations of children loved. Perhaps it could be the first Western that is suitable for children, featuring a Yellow Mastador as the titular hero. Of course, Spike performed all of his own stunts while being the sweetest and most loyal star. As a defender of the Texan family in the late 19th century, fighting against wolves, raccoons, snakes, and whatever animal scoundrel that be in the frontier, Old Yeller was the dog every kid wanted to have. That is until it breaks your heart in the end with owner Jim Coates (Fess Parker) having to kill him when he’s infected. AH! It still STINGS. Chances are you’re probably crying too if you feel and remember this iconic movie’s pain.

3. Terry (Wizard of Oz)

No canine companion in movie history is more iconic than Terry from The Wizard of Oz. She had a handful of roles prior, including Ready for Love, Fury, and The Buccaneer, but The Wizard of Oz shot her to superstardom. Always at Judy Garland’s side in every step across the yellow brick road, the female Cairn Terrier charmed audiences with her cutesy presence and reactions. Heck, she was the highest-paid performer on set, more so than any of the cast members at the time, including Garland. “That Little Dog” kicked off the dog companion trope that thousands of films have, and who wouldn’t want their cute pet to help them on a larger-than-life quest to self-discovery anyways?