Good Boys and Girls: The Very Best Movie and TV Dogs
Kid trapped in a well? Movies and television have a canine hero for that situation and more!
There’s no better joy in a movie than a good boy. Sure, your dogs can do tricks but when they can act their furry little tails off, then that’s when they’re truly best in show. There is nothing more delightful than a dog stealing the spotlight, whether they are the lead or in the background. Here are 10 great dog performances in film and television.
First, a note: we are not discussing animated dogs such as Gromit (who would have been the number one instantly), nor motion capture dog performances such as the one from Chris Sanders‘ The Call of the Wild. That was Terry Notary.
10. All 22 Dogs in Marley & Me
It took at least 22 different Labrador Retrievers to portray “the worst dog in the world.” Nevertheless, all the dogs that contributed to this decade-spanning family drama about writer John Grogan (Owen Wilson) and his dog from hell helping him find love and a family were as seamlessly distinct as they were cute. Whatever doggie mischief he got into, giving Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston hell was delightful. Anecdotally, Marley & Me was the first dog movie to do long-lasting damage to me as a kid. Everyone has their dog movie that made them sob. Marley & Me was mine, as his passing scene lives rent-free in my head. Now Marley’s legacy remains, as Marley spurred off a bunch of different children’s books by Grogan himself.
9. Chris (Beethoven)
The film about the dog named after Ludwig van Beethoven gave justice to all the big dogs out there. The slobbery, hungry, and fluffy beast was both the heart of the Newton family and its many kids. He’s a romantic wingman to one of them, helps another fend off bullies, and even rescues one of the siblings when drowning in a pool. He was the best boy, and yet he had to fend off a vet who wanted to euthanize him??? Man, ‘90s family comedies were weird! Chris, who portrayed the title character in the first and sequel Beethoven’s 2nd (the one where mini Beethovens are running amok), lived life large. While he had 12 different doubles, all trained by Buster Keaton’s wife Eleanor, Chris was the star who raised the St. Bernard stocks so high.
8. Higgins/Benjean (Benji)
While some may recognize him as Sheba in Petticoat Junction, the majority of people know Higgins as Benji. The Miniature Poodle/Cocker Spaniel/Schnauzer mix was one of the most renowned dog actors of the 1960s. Joe Camp’s family classic was one of the first pet-centric films of its time. The stray dog whose journey to save kidnapped kids raised generations and launched a bizarre franchise – one that had the titular dog nab spies and then had the spirit of Chevy Chase possess it. While Higgins did the first feature, his legacy continued with his cute daughter, Benjean, who starred in For the Love of Benji, Benji’s Very Own Christmas Story, Oh! Heavenly Dog, and Benji the Hunted. Like father, like daughter!
7. Uggie (The Artist)
For a silent film, the loudest aspect is the AWEing at every moment Uggie the dog is onscreen. The most memorable thing about The Artist was the Parson Russell Terrier who played well Jack, the right-hand pet and co-star to Jean Dujardin’s aging actor character George Valentin. His ability to walk on his hind legs and play dead, both on command, and act as a mirror to Valentin is Ugg-erly delightful. He was snubbed for the Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. I am so serious. Uggie’s performance complemented Dujardin’s perfectly. But alas, he had other legendary opportunities, such as being a Nintendo spokesdog.
6. Messi (Anatomy of a Fall)
There are many appealing stars from France but nobody has become more iconic in recent memory than that of Anatomy of a Fall‘s Messi the dog. He portrayed Snoop, the guiding dog to the visually impaired Samuel (Milo Machado-Graner), in Justine Triet’s Oscar-winning legal drama. He delivered a moment that was both significant and emotional, becoming a focal point regarding a distressing scene of vomit and aspirin. It goes without saying that the French Border Collie did it brilliantly and, like his namesake, Lionel Messi, became an instant celebrity. He even went on to attend the Oscars wearing the cutest bow tie, representing the film. He should’ve been nominated like his costar Sandra Hüller. But much like Uggie from the Artist, he did win the Palm Dog Award.
5. Buddy (Air Bud)
Long before the young Golden Retrievers Charlie and Summer take up the Air Bud mantle in the upcoming reboot, and long before many other dogs played the titular dog, there was Buddy. Buddy the Golden Retriever was a rescue stray who made his way to stardom via America’s Funniest Home Videos when he proved his skill of playing basketball. Buddy was that Golden Retriever who made people believe that a dog CAN play basketball. What other dog can you think of that starred in a home video and then became a sensational theatrical hit and then launched a major franchise for Disney? Buddy shot that three-pawtner and swished a legacy that’s still going on today as we speak.
4. Spike (Old Yeller)
Old Yeller was the quintessential “boy and his dog” story that generations of children loved. Perhaps it could be the first Western that is suitable for children, featuring a Yellow Mastador as the titular hero. Of course, Spike performed all of his own stunts while being the sweetest and most loyal star. As a defender of the Texan family in the late 19th century, fighting against wolves, raccoons, snakes, and whatever animal scoundrel that be in the frontier, Old Yeller was the dog every kid wanted to have. That is until it breaks your heart in the end with owner Jim Coates (Fess Parker) having to kill him when he’s infected. AH! It still STINGS. Chances are you’re probably crying too if you feel and remember this iconic movie’s pain.
3. Terry (Wizard of Oz)
No canine companion in movie history is more iconic than Terry from The Wizard of Oz. She had a handful of roles prior, including Ready for Love, Fury, and The Buccaneer, but The Wizard of Oz shot her to superstardom. Always at Judy Garland’s side in every step across the yellow brick road, the female Cairn Terrier charmed audiences with her cutesy presence and reactions. Heck, she was the highest-paid performer on set, more so than any of the cast members at the time, including Garland. “That Little Dog” kicked off the dog companion trope that thousands of films have, and who wouldn’t want their cute pet to help them on a larger-than-life quest to self-discovery anyways?
2. Indy (Good Boy)
A whole horror movie from a dog’s point of view needs an exceptional leading dog performance. Indy delivers in spades as the most loyal dog facing the supernatural in one of the scariest films of 2025. This Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever carries his own horror feature that follows a dog named Indy and his owner Todd (Shane Jensen) moving into a down-trodden rural family home that’s infested with ghastly beings. As if a live-action Courage the Cowardly Dog, Indy evokes deep emotional expression, resilience, and valid fright. He is the dog you root for the whole movie, especially in a trope where dogs often die, he fights to be alive. Who knew a whole new scream king of cinema would arrive, and he’s on all fours.
1. Pal/Lassie Junior/Spook/ Baby/Mire/Hey Hey (Lassie)
Featured in one of the longest primetime series of all time, the title character in Lassie raised and charmed many households for decades. From dog actors Pal, Lassie Junior, and Spook in its early run to Baby, Mire, and Hey Hey – all encapsulate the portrait of the perfect dog who wore many hats and lived a bizarre life.
Let’s get this out of the way: Timmy never fell down the well. But he did get trapped in a mine, exposed to radiation, almost drowned on numerous occasions, threatened by different animal predators like tigers and wolves, struck by a hit-and-run driver, and more. Through all of his biblical-tier tribulations, Lassie was there to get him out of trouble. She then also wound up becoming a Ranger dog, spent a season alone in the wilderness, and finally on a ranch. There was nothing Lassie couldn’t do and yet her sweet, loyal soul, and dedication to whoever she passes made for the best dog anyone can have in the media.