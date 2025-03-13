The Dog House Isn’t a Dog Dating Show, It’s Therapy

Not always! A portion of the people who walk up the driveway to the Woodgreen rehoming centre in the programme come away having understood that dogs can be big-personality tyrants with teeth, and that opening their life to one would destroy rather than improve it. (They’re the ones either missing from each episode’s final “Some Time Later” recap, or who appear in it, but shifting uncomfortably in their seat as they explain why they chose not to bring home Buster, the obese, incontinent Newfoundland.)

Most people who make it as far as The Dog House though, end up with a dog. Every episode, three potential dog adopters visit the centre and are interviewed about the kind of animal they’re after and how they envision it fitting into their lives. What size, age, sex, breed, and personality are they open to? Is it an outdoorsy rabbit-chaser they’re picturing, more of a sofa-cuddler, or a bit of both? People come alone, in couples, in pairs, as a family or with friends. And more often than not, they aren’t just looking for a dog to bring home, they’re looking for a dog to complete their home.

The Dog House’s clients are usually – as reality television requires – on a journey, and not just to Cambridgeshire, where the show is filmed. They might be lonely, or grieving, or recovering from a traumatic event, and they’ve made the hopeful decision that love and companionship will help. The Dog House and its staff know that love and companionship will help. They’ve seen it happen, and week-in and week-out, so has the viewer.

Take five-year-old Violet, the first dog-adopter of the most recent series. She and her grandmother walk up to the Woodgreen reception – staffed by actor Elisha Duffy, the show’s professional greeter whose job it is to put people at ease and get them to introduce themselves for our benefit – with a dog already in hand. Tyson is a cheeky sausage who’s kept in check by Violet, who comforts and disciplines him with charm and authority. Elisha gives him a tickle and a little play as they walk in, and the Woodgreen staff make admiring comments as Tyson settles by Violet’s feet.

Unlike the dogs at Woodgreen, Tyson is invisible. He’s Violet’s imaginary companion, a safe way for her to communicate her feelings. If Tyson’s feeling scared, perhaps Violet is too. If he’s lonely or in need of a cuddle, so might Violet be. For the past two years, Violet has lived with her grandparents because her parents are unwell and unable to care for her. The family is clearly going through a very difficult time, but Violet is clearly loved to bits, and she’s ready to love a non-imaginary dog.

Poodle-cross Lola turns out to be that dog. In the specially made pen in which potential adopters interact with the centre’s dogs – who need rehoming because they were either unwanted, abandoned, ill-treated, or their owners were unable to look after them – Lola is initially unsure. Like many of the centre’s dogs, she’s formed a bond with her handler and is nervous of new people. Violet’s grandmother asks what Lola is saying, and the five-year-old empathetically interprets the dog as feeling sad and, tellingly, wanting “to go back to her other house.”