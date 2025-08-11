Fixed: Genndy Tartakovsky Discusses Raunchy, Surprisingly Sweet Dog Comedy 

Pun very intended.

That scene was my test, basically. I don’t know how many executives, when they read the script, said, “Well, maybe we’ll do the movie, but you gotta cut this scene up.” And I go, “Well, then you don’t understand this movie,” because it literally is all about this scene. For myself as a director, my goal is to have a sequence where everybody’s laughing from beginning to end, and those are really hard sequences to come up with. That’s one of the few sequences where people start to giggle, and then when they get it, they start to laugh, and then [they’re] squirming and laughing all through [it]. For our first screening (with Sony Animation), they watched the first act, and the first thing they said was, “Wow, there’s so many butts and balls and butt holes,” and we had this 30 minute intellectual conversation about – “Is it too much? Is it not enough?”

How did you land on the right amount of buttholes?

We had to count.

I’ve been saying to people, “The first 50 minutes – that’s a test” It’s like, do you think this is funny and can you commit to it? And if you do, I was very surprised by how much heart and sweetness is in this story of acceptance between these friend groups. Could you talk a little bit about why that was just as important as the gross, crazy, kind of saucy stuff?

If the characters didn’t work, then the movie would fall apart. If the characters and emotions and the relationships between the characters can make the audience feel it, then it was successful. I kind of take for granted that – to me– this is kind of soft. We could have made it so gross and show every wrinkle and nook and cranny. Everything could have been disgusting. So, we kind of controlled ourselves.