Level Infinite Introduces Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Very Good Doggy
Level Infinite showcased its upcoming sci-fi shooter Exoborne and new updates to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide at Summer Game Fest 2025.
Level Infinite definitely came to play at Summer Game Fest 2025, boasting one of the larger areas at the Play Days campus, with multiple stations for both of the titles it was highlighting. These games were the upcoming tactical extraction shooter Exoborne, developed by Sharkmob AB, and ambitious updates to the popular cooperative shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, developed by Fatshark. Den of Geek got to play both demos available at SGF 2025 and spoke to the developers of each title about their respective projects.
Exoborne takes place in a near-future ravaged by extreme weather, most notably powerful cyclones that can form and tear across the landscape in a given moment. Players choose between three distinct classes as they load up their customized exo-rigs that allow them to not only brave the elements but give them an edge as they battle hostile rival factions across the rapidly changing conditions. For Sharkmob AB, creating the world and gameplay of Exoborne deftly threads the needle between more realistic extraction shooters and their deliberately cartoonish counterparts.
“We see a lot of either very stylized games out there or very realistic games out there. What we’re trying to do is something that involves fantastic realism, where you have a grounded element. You have this world that you can recognize and know and, on top of that, we sprinkle these fantastical elements,” explains Sharkmob art director Erik Nilsson. “It creates this interesting visual where there’s familiarity, but there’s also this new thing that you want to explore. It’s the same thing with the characters. We didn’t want to do mech suits where you don’t see the person. We wanted to see that there’s a person inside of there.”
In sitting down and playing Exoborne, the game’s unique ways to navigate its wind-swept open-world environment were not only easy to learn on the fly, but quickly proved fun to execute. Using grappling hooks from the exo-rig, I was catapulting myself into the air and deploying my glider to catch winds from nearby cyclones to traverse the map before landing into a firefight and catching my enemies off-guard. This process is not only seamless but really rewards players while adding a sense of unpredictability to how fights can go, with players able to use the shifting weather conditions to their advantage in combat.
“There are different layers in it,” observes Nilsson before giving an in-game example. “You’ll have events, like three tornados coming in and going towards as you’re trying to extract and get to the dropship. One of the tornados picks you up and throws you away from the dropship. Suddenly, one of your enemies throws an incendiary grenade in front of the tornado and it turns into a fire-nado.”
With both the online functionality working well in the demo and the game just easy and fun to pick up and play, Exoborne is shaping up to be a solid live game experience when it makes its full launch. Meanwhile, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has recently unveiled its latest update and it’s a doozy, including the addition of a fifth playable class, the Arbitrator, who has their own weapons and combat pet, a Cyber-Mastiff. For inspiration, the development team looked not only at the extensive Warhammer lore but also the game’s sister title Warhammer: Vermintide 2.
“We knew from Vermintide that the pet class was very popular,” explains Darktide design director Victor Magnuson. “The Necromancer character is one of the most popular characters in Vermintide. We thought a pet class would be cool and we started to look at what we could do. We found the Arbites and thought him with a Cyber-Mastiff would be a really cool combination.”
In addition to re adding a new character class, Darktide has significantly refined the overall gameplay experience since its launch in 2022, reworking talent trees and adding the Havoc Game Mode that noticeably raises the game’s difficulty. In addition to the team’s hard work, Magnuson credits coordinating with community testers, a small group of hardcore players, when trying out new content and changes to Darktide to see how they’ll connect with the larger population. This has led to the game building from its launch to developing a stable and growing player base as it approaches its third anniversary.
“We’re in a really good state. Players are generally quite happy with what we do, which is really fun because then it doesn’t feel as hard to do stuff,” reflects Magnuson, who has been working on Darktide for the past seven years. “It’s about coming up with fun ideas rather than working on fixing problems.”
Working closely with longtime Warhammer writers Dan Abnett and Matt Ward, Darktide celebrates the legacy of Warhammer 40,000 with action-packed missions, brutal weaponry, and character classes true to the lore. And even if you missed Darktide at launch, the game has only become more accessible to new players, with a whole host of new content and the tightest the gameplay and technical presentation has ever been.
There is currently no release date for Exoborne, but it is slated for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is available now for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.