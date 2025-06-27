Level Infinite Introduces Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s Very Good Doggy

Level Infinite definitely came to play at Summer Game Fest 2025, boasting one of the larger areas at the Play Days campus, with multiple stations for both of the titles it was highlighting. These games were the upcoming tactical extraction shooter Exoborne, developed by Sharkmob AB, and ambitious updates to the popular cooperative shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, developed by Fatshark. Den of Geek got to play both demos available at SGF 2025 and spoke to the developers of each title about their respective projects.

Exoborne takes place in a near-future ravaged by extreme weather, most notably powerful cyclones that can form and tear across the landscape in a given moment. Players choose between three distinct classes as they load up their customized exo-rigs that allow them to not only brave the elements but give them an edge as they battle hostile rival factions across the rapidly changing conditions. For Sharkmob AB, creating the world and gameplay of Exoborne deftly threads the needle between more realistic extraction shooters and their deliberately cartoonish counterparts.

“We see a lot of either very stylized games out there or very realistic games out there. What we’re trying to do is something that involves fantastic realism, where you have a grounded element. You have this world that you can recognize and know and, on top of that, we sprinkle these fantastical elements,” explains Sharkmob art director Erik Nilsson. “It creates this interesting visual where there’s familiarity, but there’s also this new thing that you want to explore. It’s the same thing with the characters. We didn’t want to do mech suits where you don’t see the person. We wanted to see that there’s a person inside of there.”

In sitting down and playing Exoborne, the game’s unique ways to navigate its wind-swept open-world environment were not only easy to learn on the fly, but quickly proved fun to execute. Using grappling hooks from the exo-rig, I was catapulting myself into the air and deploying my glider to catch winds from nearby cyclones to traverse the map before landing into a firefight and catching my enemies off-guard. This process is not only seamless but really rewards players while adding a sense of unpredictability to how fights can go, with players able to use the shifting weather conditions to their advantage in combat.