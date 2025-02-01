The Best Horror Movie Remakes Ranked
We count down the best horror remakes from Evil Dead to The Fly, and Nosferatu to The Thing!
Like most other redos, horror movie remakes begin their journey on shaky ground. The name recognition that often gets them made is the same recognition that leads to them being judged before anyone watches. It’s hard enough to make a good movie and get people to see it; imagine having to do so while battling the perception that your work diminishes the significance of another beloved movie?
Yet the best horror movie remakes remind us that the existence of remakes is about more than lazy studios looking for cheap cash-ins. When done well, a horror movie remake can elevate the legacy of its inspiration while carving its own path. Some do this by being totally different while others emphasize elements of the original that always deserved more love. Each should remind us that the most powerful stories are often retold and reimagined throughout the ages.
15. The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
Fresh off the success of the twisted, ambitious, and ultimately uneven High Tension, director Alexandre Aja elected to get in on the thriving horror remake trend of the early 2000s by updating Wes Craven’s grindhouse 1977 horror movie for the torture porn age. The initial reception to Aja’s take on The Hills Have Eyes was… well, “mixed” would be generous. Some saw it as a cash-in on tired trends more interested in disturbing viewers than capitalizing on the promise that Aja had previously demonstrated.
Maybe some of that’s true, but so far as remakes of that era go, The Hills Have Eyes deserves more love. For as groundbreaking as the original Hills Have Eyes once felt, its impact has been whittled away by years of movies that offered more shocks in more entertaining packages. In Aja’s hands, this story of a family that ventures into the wrong part of the middle of nowhere feels more lively, yet still just as shocking. It’s more of a restoration project, and an admirable one.
14. Fright Night (2011)
While this remake tragically sacrifices some of the campier, fun elements that helped make the 1985 original so special, it’s also one of those lost, overlooked gems that suffered from the stigma surrounding horror remakes following a prolonged run of especially bad ones being churned out by Hollywood in the late 2000s.
Much like that 1985 movie, the 2011 Fright Night focuses on a young man who comes to suspect that his neighbor is a vampire. But it’s the little differences that set this one apart. The choice to set this on the outskirts of Las Vegas lends the movie a convincing sense of isolation and seediness that makes its premise that much more believable and contributes to its generally scarier nature. The cast (highlighted by Colin Farrell, David Tennant, and Toni Collette) is also one of the best in any horror movie of this era, with Farrell’s feral (heh), toxic male alpha vampire being a refreshing departure from Chris Sarandon’s worldly aristocrat.
13. Cat People (1982)
The original Cat People isn’t just the best horror movie of the 1940s; it’s one of the greatest horror movies ever made. It’s a genuinely creepy example of its era that packs some surprisingly powerful commentary about sexuality and identity. For his remake of that movie, director Paul Schrader—as beloved as a purveyor of sleazy social commentary as the film world has ever known—decided to turn Cat People into the kind of erotic horror thriller that gained popularity throughout the ‘80s.
While not quite as brilliant as its inspiration, this reimagining of the Cat People story is a slick and twisted tale of desire that feels like it was filmed in some forgotten gimmicky filming process known as “Sweat-O-Vision.” It’s an impossibly stylish tale of a woman’s struggles to live with a sexual curse set against the backdrop of the Big Easy and around a pitch-perfect David Bowie theme song.
12. Night of the Living Dead (1990)
While not nearly as famous as another George Romero remake we’ll soon be discussing, Tom Savini’s 1990 remake of the original Night of the Living Dead has long been denied the love it deserves. Honestly, you rarely hear people talk about this film for good or bad.
That’s a shame. Savini’s obvious love for the original film—which he was supposed to work on before being drafted into the Vietnam War—encourages him to retain that movie’s claustrophobia and social nuances rather than completely alter that story for a more modern age. Yet Savini also knows when to zig rather than zag during iconic moments in ways that will surprise fans, all while still serving the story this remake is trying to tell. Not that this will come as a shock given the number of times Savini has been mentioned thus far, but the movie’s special effects are top-tier and rendered in full, glorious color.
11. House of Wax (1953)
The 2005 House of Wax remake has rightfully been reclaimed by Millennial viewers who ask that you look past the Paris Hilton of it all and recognize the movie as an effectively creepy bit of fun with more than a few 2000s guilty pleasures. That said, it can’t hold a melting candle to this 1953 remake of Mystery of the Wax Museum.
Led by the irreplaceable Vincent Price, there is a Hammer Horror-like charm to this movie that makes much of its tragic, eerie, yet always watchable narrative a visual feast. Does it really need a prolonged scene of a man bouncing paddle balls toward the camera? No, but its status as the first fully-colorized 3D movie only adds to its charms.
10. Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) and Nosferatu (2024)
The similarities between these two remakes are quite striking. Both see renowned directors (Werner Herzog, 1979 and Robert Eggers, 2024) get the chance to offer their interpretations of a foundational horror film that was, itself, a retelling of a story that the producers couldn’t secure the rights to (Dracula). That each chose Nosferatu over Dracula (though Herzog incorporates more Dracula elements in his remake) speaks to what they saw in that original movie that ultimately made it unique and interesting.
In both cases, these directors were clearly entranced by Nosferatu’s German Expressionist style, although neither particularly pursues an expressionistic style for their retelling. Still, each of their stunningly beautiful works uses the Nosferatu mythos as a canvas upon which they can paint some Gothic masterpieces that stand apart. While this writer prefers Herzog’s interpretation of the material, both films successfully argue that Nosferatu is uniquely compelling enough to be considered more than Dracula without Dracula.
9. Maniac (2012)
1980s Maniac is mostly known for its incredible Tom Savini effects (hello again, Tom), iconic poster, and status as a movie that you are often dared to watch. Few asked for a Maniac remake, and fewer expected that remake to be much more than another stylish bit of violent exploitation made for the post-Hostel era.
Yet director Franck Khalfoun and writers Grégory Levasseur and Alexandre Aja (hello again, Alexandre) had bigger ideas. Led by an incredible performance from Elijah Wood, this movie presents the life of a serial killer almost entirely from a first-person perspective. What should be a gimmick ends up being the most effective film of its kind since 1986’s Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer. This Maniac is certainly violent, but its most lasting horrors come from being forced to live in the mind of this deranged individual trying and failing to blend into the world.
8. The Ring (2002)
While there is a general stigma surrounding American remakes of international horror films, the truth of the matter is that such projects tend to vary wildly in quality rather than being the strictly inferior works that they are sometimes perceived as. Even still, the various J-horror remakes of the early 2000s never got better than this 2002 Gore Verbinski film.
Fully aware that this remake’s mere existence was going to be subject to scrutiny, Verbinski first committed to doing no harm to the source material. While his version is largely faithful to 1998’s Ringu and the book that the original is based on, it distinguishes itself through its dreary Northwest noir style and slightly more substantial characters. The film’s scares are also so effective—especially that legendary shot of a corpse in a closet—that you probably forget this is a PG-13 horror movie.
7. Dawn of the Dead (2004)
While it always pays to honor your source material in a remake, the most memorable remakes often carve their own path. That’s certainly what Zack Snyder did with his 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead. With its sprinting zombies and simpler, more obvious social commentary, Snyder’s version of the “people hunkering down in a mall during a zombie apocalypse” scenario is a far cry from the original film in some notable ways.
In other ways, though, Snyder did what Romero did with that 1978 classic: deliver a zombie film that feels representative of its time. Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead fits perfectly into an era when zombies were becoming video game cannon fodder and the source of survivalist fantasy scenarios. It’s a genuinely intense action-oriented interpretation of the material aided by its witty yet brutal James Gunn screenplay. Snyder has also yet to top the brilliance of this film’s opening sequence.
6. The Blob (1988)
1958’s The Blob movie is an incredibly charming relic of its era highlighted by the most unnecessary—and therefore very necessary—Burt Bacharach theme song in horror movie history. It’s the ideal example of a type of horror movie meant to occasionally be glanced at while enjoying ’50s-style makeout sessions at the drive-in.
For their remake, director Chuck Russell and co-writer Frank Darabont decided to turn The Blob into an almost body horror-like experience that sees an apocalyptic-level event befall a small town. It’s unbelievably gross thanks to some incredible special effects, impressively bleak, and yet somehow darkly funny in a way that makes it feel like a companion piece to the original. While considered tonally unusual in its day, The Blob has rightfully joined the canon of ‘80s horror classics.
5. Evil Dead (2013)
As the Evil Dead franchise evolved, it took on much more of that gonzo, high-energy style that director Sam Raimi became known for. As a consequence, much of the franchise has ended up being a far cry from the original Evil Dead; a truly terrifying indie horror movie with a mean streak. With this remake, director Fede Alvarez essentially takes the series back to its violent, unforgiving roots.
No…that’s not entirely true. With this movie, Alvarez takes The Evil Dead to unhinged places the series has rarely visited before. For most of its airtight 92-minute runtime, this movie deserves the title of another Alvarez horror film: Don’t Breathe. Only the faintest traces of humor offer relief in this film that sees a group of people turn primal in a nightmare scenario. It’s a more than worthy entry in the franchise. Then again, there’s never really been a bad Evil Dead anything.
4. Suspiria (2018)
The very idea of a Suspiria remake was seen as a war crime by many horror fans. How can you possibly remake one of the most surreal and distinct horror movies ever made? Well, director Luca Guadagnino seemingly realized early on that you really can’t remake that movie as it was. Instead he delivered something entirely different that he refers to as an homage to the “ “powerful emotion” he felt when he saw Suspiria.
Guadagnino’s comparatively muted Suspiria remake is a thematically dense, character-driven deep dive into a bad dream bound by dancing-based body horror sequences that make Black Swan look like a grade school recital. Set in 1977 Berlin, the movie focuses on a kind of matriarchy that is being torn apart and corrupted as the bleak world around them slowly crumbles. Visually and tonally, it is as far from the original as you can get. Yet it’s the threads that unite those films that make this movie so strong.
3. The Fly (1986)
The Fly was the result of an unlikely collaboration between David Cronenberg, Mel Brooks, and a studio simply looking to get a little more out of the properties in their back catalog. An unusual setup gave way to a troubled production schedule that seemed to spell disaster for a remake of a movie that few seemed to think much about in the first place.
Yet Cronenberg’s The Fly remains one of the most powerful horror movies ever made. While understandably known for its incredible levels of gore and impressively disgusting special effects, The Fly is also one of the greatest meditations on grief ever put on film. If you have ever watched a loved one slowly succumb to any illness, this movie’s seemingly comical depiction of a scientist slowly transforming into a fly may be too much for you to handle. It’s a career-best for nearly everyone involved, which is shocking given the amount of talent involved with this project.
2. The Thing (1982)
A famous flop in its time, John Carpenter’s remake of The Thing has not only since been “reclaimed” but is often referred to as the best horror movie of the 1980s. Still, it’s never been difficult to see why people rejected The Thing in its day. It is a nihilistic gallery of gore that probes the depths of humanity while exposing human insides. It was hardly guaranteed to be a crowdpleaser.
But the thing that has always made The Thing truly special is its almost Agatha Christie-like locked room mystery premise that sees people in an isolated scenario begin to rightfully distrust each other. That brilliant setting and that basic idea of a survival scenario are present in the sometimes overlooked original film as well, but the way Carpenter forges an evolving “Whodunnit?” where the guilty party is constantly changing and revealing itself in the most memorable ways possible is one of the greatest accomplishments in horror filmmaking.
1. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Few horror remakes have as solid of a foundation to work with as this 1978 Philip Kaufman remake was blessed with. 1956’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers more than holds up as a noir-like sci-fi story about a man slowly realizing that the people around him are being replaced by alien invaders who look, act, and sound just like them. While this remake retains much of what that film did so well, it distinguishes itself through its incredible effects and a haunting re-examination of the thematic significance of that sci-fi setup.
1978’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers cast is largely composed of characters we are led to believe once identified with the counterculture movements of the 1960s. When the invasion hits, they face a fear they’ve known about for quite some time: the prospect of conforming. This film expertly explores the comforts and horrors of “giving in” to a world that you no longer understand or even agree with.
Those who resist are often told that the transformation is a painless process and that the only thing they will lose is the fear or feeling what they feel and knowing what they know. It’s a truly brilliant interpretation of the material that will seemingly sadly always be relevant as overwhelming forces tempt us with the ease of giving up and going about our lives as if we were all still human.