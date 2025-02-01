The Best Horror Movie Remakes Ranked

Like most other redos, horror movie remakes begin their journey on shaky ground. The name recognition that often gets them made is the same recognition that leads to them being judged before anyone watches. It’s hard enough to make a good movie and get people to see it; imagine having to do so while battling the perception that your work diminishes the significance of another beloved movie?

Yet the best horror movie remakes remind us that the existence of remakes is about more than lazy studios looking for cheap cash-ins. When done well, a horror movie remake can elevate the legacy of its inspiration while carving its own path. Some do this by being totally different while others emphasize elements of the original that always deserved more love. Each should remind us that the most powerful stories are often retold and reimagined throughout the ages.

15. The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

Fresh off the success of the twisted, ambitious, and ultimately uneven High Tension, director Alexandre Aja elected to get in on the thriving horror remake trend of the early 2000s by updating Wes Craven’s grindhouse 1977 horror movie for the torture porn age. The initial reception to Aja’s take on The Hills Have Eyes was… well, “mixed” would be generous. Some saw it as a cash-in on tired trends more interested in disturbing viewers than capitalizing on the promise that Aja had previously demonstrated.

Maybe some of that’s true, but so far as remakes of that era go, The Hills Have Eyes deserves more love. For as groundbreaking as the original Hills Have Eyes once felt, its impact has been whittled away by years of movies that offered more shocks in more entertaining packages. In Aja’s hands, this story of a family that ventures into the wrong part of the middle of nowhere feels more lively, yet still just as shocking. It’s more of a restoration project, and an admirable one.