The Thing: John Carpenter and Keith David on the Infamous Ending

And yet, despite the original premise and fantastic effects, audiences found The Thing repellent in ’82, especially with its ending.

“They wanted to know who the Thing was – which was left up in the air,” said Carpenter about the time he was forced to stand his ground. “They hated that but I don’t care, that’s the way I wanted to end it. The film was about the end of the world.”

Against the general reaction, there was one person who loved the ending from the start: Keith David, who portrays the stoic Childs. The movie ends with only Childs and MacReady (Kurt Russell) still standing, unsure if one or the other is the Thing and resolved to dying in the Arctic to prevent the creature from spreading.

“We played it various ways; as if I was the Thing, as if it was MacReady, and as if it was neither of us,” David told The Guardian. In the years since the movie’s release, some viewers have put together complicated explainers, “proving” that a particular character is or is not the Thing.

But David is unimpressed. “People wonder why there’s no breath coming out of my mouth in the cold after the station burns down, and say it had to be me. But I say that if I’m downstage of the fire you wouldn’t see steam coming from my mouth because there’s too much heat. That’s how I explain it, but it’s your movie, your experience. The Thing is whoever you think it is.”

One thing that David does claim for himself, however, is the meaning of the ending. “This was one of the first movies where the Black guy lasts to the final scene. I don’t think I’m the only brother who’s ever survived in a horror or sci-fi movie, but I’m certainly one of the few,” he enthused. “It was great foresight on John’s part.”