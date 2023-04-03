The Best Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

The party’s lovable barbarian, Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), an outcast of the Elk Tribe, helps her companions locate the burial grounds of her people. During an amusing sequence where the party’s sorcerer, Simon (Justice Smith) uses an amulet to speak with the dead, we learn that the majority of the graves are filled with members of Holga’s clan who had fallen in battle against the Cult of the Dragon and the Black Dragon Rakor.

The Cult of the Dragon has a bloody and destructive legacy in the Forgotten Realms in the game, with crimes ranging from kidnapping to the destruction of Phlan, to attempting to resurrect undead dragons in a campaign for world domination—those familiar with the 5e adventures Horde of the Dragon Queen and Rise of Tiamat will be very familiar with their draconic cultists.

The cult has served as foes to countless players over the years, and more than a few adventuring parties have failed their death saves to their founder, Sammaster, the evil wizard and former chosen of Mystra, the goddess of magic. While seemingly unimportant to the events of Honor Among Thieves, the ramifications of the Cult of the Dragon being active will likely seed future stories with these characters and the world that is being established in the film.

Bag of Holding

The film is full of items both magic and mundane, from the newly introduced Hither-thither staff that allows the party to jump through portals like an Aperture Science test subject, to the druid Doric’s (Sophia Lillis) arm-mounted slingshot that seems both handy as well as an easy conversion to something every kid is going to want from Target this holiday season. One of the items that never gets mentioned by name but is featured heavily in the background is a Bag of Holding. Simon the sorcerer is constantly being handed items that the keen observer will notice have no logical way of fitting onto his person, as he is only carrying a small leather sack emblazoned with a grinning stylized face. However, those who have been playing the most recent editions of D&D will recognize one of the most useful items in the history of the game.

The Bag of Holding is a magical bag that’s capable of carrying up to 500 pounds in a small pocket dimension that exists within the bag’s confines. While the bag itself can carry quite the haul, it only ever weighs 15 pounds. The person carrying it only needs to reach a hand inside and think of an item stored within to produce it. This awesome little accessory is how such a slight of-frame sorcerer was able to haul around the multitudes of items passed his way.

Rust Monsters