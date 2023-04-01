Dungeons & Dragons Settings and Campaigns That Should Get Their Own Movies

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves is at last here, and as led by Chris Pine with a song in his heart, and a lute in his hands, the film acts as a massive introduction to the Forgotten Realms of early D&D lore for a wider audience. That’s right, the game that was once accused of promoting evil is going mainstream with a feel-good comedy! Which is definitely one valid approach to the material.

Indeed, over the many, many years that Dungeons & Dragons has existed, a vast array of worlds (known to tabletop gamers as “campaign settings”) have presented players with a variety of universes, settings, storytelling techniques, and arguably even “genres.” They can be funny, scary, and often always thrilling. They also represent a rich tapestry from which filmmakers at Paramount Pictures can draw.

While the term “shared universe” hasn’t been explicitly thrown around since Honor Among Thieves landed at Paramount (although earlier versions of a D&D movie at WB angled for that), the new film’s producer Jeremy Latcham told Den of Geek at SDCC last year that “I want there to be room for a new thing we can fall in love with and geek out with over the next decade.” And really, there is plenty to geek out about in Dungeons & Dragons beyond the quest of just one band of plucky heroes! So if the Forgotten Realms is poised to have its own shared-universe movie series, what other settings would make great films? We have some ideas…

Greyhawk

One of the earliest settings of the Dungeons & Dragons game, Greyhawk is a sword and sorcery setting well suited for more gritty fantasy tales. Though the setting started as a huge dungeon delve, where adventurers ventured below ground to fight monsters and steal treasures, Gary Gygax developed a world out from Castle Greyhawk, featuring small, independent nations, frequently in conflict with each other.