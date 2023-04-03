Great Fantasy Comedies to Watch After Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Labyrinth (1986)

Erring much closer to the comedy and lighthearted side of the equation, the legendary master of puppeteering, Jim Henson, directed a screenplay by Monty Python’s Terry Jones when he made Labyrinth. Which is to say this is definitely a film intended for children, however it is sometimes shockingly and subversively dark despite being a musical where puppets sing songs.

A major reason for that is David Bowie provides many of the songs by playing the villainous Jareth, the Goblin King who wishes to transform the infant brother of heroine Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) into a goblin puppet who bends to his will. The eyes Jareth has for Sarah, played by an only 16-year-old Connelly, are also uncomfortable, to put it mildly. Yet the movie is ultimately a strange blend of light and dark, puppet and humans, that takes itself a lot more seriously than the Muppets. The world Henson built also looks fantastic.

Monty Python’s Holy Grail (1975)

For something a little more adult, you can go straight to the source of Terry Jones’ sense of humor about fantasy stories (as well as Terry Gilliam, John Cleese, Eric Idle, and the whole Monty Python troupe). An all-out comedic assault on the many variations of Arthurian legends and English folklore as a whole, Monty Python’s Holy Grail is a seminal touchstone in the gut-busting power of anarchic comedy that sees the charm in laughing at everything while valuing nothing.

There is a plot (kind of), but it’s so barebones it doesn’t matter in this exceedingly English collection of sketches set loosely in the Dark Ages (with all the historically inaccurate assumptions that invites) where King Arthur (Graham Chapman) struts around the countryside prancing on an imaginary horse as his put-upon valet (Gilliam) smacks together two-halves of a coconut. It’s an absurd sight, yet everywhere he goes, folks know he’s the king. Why? Because as one serf says to another, “He hasn’t got shit all over him.” You can laugh along on your own from there.

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

More of a sincere fantasy film than an outright comedy, Wolfgang Petersen’s Gen-X touchstone, The NeverEnding Story, is still of an era where fantasy was taken with a tongue firmly planted in its cheek. About a young boy skipping school to read of the adventures of Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) in the realm of Fantasia, the film’s Neverending Story-within-The Neverending Story finds Atreyu to be a brave teenage warrior who’s been summoned by the Childlike Empress (Tami Stronach) to the shimmering Citadel. There he is tasked with going on a quest to save their kingdom from “the Nothing,” a grim shadow that swallows everything it touches in total darkness. Along the way, Atreyu will face quicksand, Sphinx-spewing riddles, and a friendly talking Luck Dragon named Falkor who becomes his companion and mode of transportation.

This is the epitome of ‘80s high fantasy for wee ones. There is at times a pleasant goofiness about it, such as when we’re introduced to talking mountains and halflings who more than a little resemble J.R.R. Tolkien’s Ents and Hobbits. But there’s also an alternating sense of doom when the Nothing is personified by a glowing-eyed wolf, or the Swamps of Sadness attempt to swallow Atreyu whole in despair. Admittedly, it’s not a barrel of laughs, but it’s a classic throwback to an era when fantasy movies were largely more innocent.