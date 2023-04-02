The Best Donnie Yen Movies to Watch Now

Yen was born in China but immigrated to the U.S. as a child and speaks perfect English. Beyond martial arts, Yen is also an accomplished singer and pianist. If any movie star is primed to cross over the Pacific, it’s Yen. With so many films under his belt already, John Wick: Chapter 4 is the perfect film to showcase Yen’s command of action. Once you’ve seen it, we’ve cherry-picked 10 of Donnie Yen’s most interesting movie roles that you should watch next…

Mismatched Couples (1985)

Long before The Matrix, Yuen Woo-Ping directed several campy Kung Fu comedies. Mismatched Couples is a goofy fusion of Kung Fu and Hip Hop. Breakdancing was all the rage in the 1980s, even in Hong Kong. Yen plays a Kung Fu Hip Hop dancer named Eddie, and Yuen casts himself as a poor elderly man that falls for Eddie’s older sister.

Silly slapstick gags are mashed up with outrageous Kung Fu skills (it’s amazing to see young Yen in action). It’s all set to horrid moog-driven caricatures of disco dance music, with Yen dressed in eye-popping gaudy threads that Hong Kong imagined B-boys were rocking. This is not a film you watch for the plot. But if you want to see how Yen got dressed in the morning (an irresistible fusion of breakdancing and Kung Fu), or how he plays tennis with a bicycle, this is sure to bring a smile.

Once Upon a Time in China II (1992)

The Once Upon a Time in China franchise began as a Jet Li vehicle where he played the venerated folk hero, Wong Fei Hung. Directed by visionary Fant-Asia maverick Tsui Hark, and with Yuen Woo-Ping as action choreographer, the series went for six films plus a TV series. After Tsui and Li had a falling out during Part III, Tsui completed the film and Li made his own parody version, Iron Rooster vs. Centipede. Vincent Zhao took over as Wong Fei Hung for the rest of the franchise.

OUATIC juggles fantasy fight elements with Hong Kong identity issues about encroaching westernization and Kung Fu cults like the Boxer Uprising. Yen plays Commander Lan, who doesn’t appear until almost halfway through the film. Nevertheless, the Yen versus Li fight is considered one of the best of the era, an insane game of long pole sparring. In real life, Yen got six stitches over his eye when Li missed a move after some 30 takes. Yen claimed the resulting blood spray looked like something out of Kill Bill.

Iron Monkey (1993)

Another Donnie Yen and Yuen Woo-Ping collaboration, this one written by Tsui Hark, Yen plays Wong Fei Hung’s father, Wong Kei Ying. The child version of Wong Fei Hung was played by a young girl, a Wushu ingénue named Angie Tsang. Tsang only made two films before pursuing her career as a Hong Kong police officer, which remains her occupation today. Yu Rongguang (Shanghai Noon) plays the titular Iron Monkey,