Donnie Yen’s John Wick 4 Mission Was to ‘Be the Coolest Motherf**ker’ in the Movie

Every great hero needs great villains, so Director Chad Stahelski stacked the deck with the world’s leading action stars when it came time to check back in to action cinema’s Continental. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) demands opponents that can match the badassery of his franchise; and real life martial artists that can act. No other director today has such a keen eye for stunts and fight choreography as Stahelski. Assembling a cast of the heaviest hitters in Hollywood is the only way John Wick: Chapter 4 could level up. For any fan of the action genre, the names of Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Marko Zaror instill massive respect. They all have extensive filmographies packed with thrilling action.

The John Wick tetralogy is also Stahelski’s first directorial effort and it’s designed for action. Creating roles that spotlights the superhuman talents of his cast was a collaborative effort, but Stahelski has known the cinematic stunt community inside and out since he got his start as a stunt person in the early 1990s. And part of his process is to allow his actors the creative latitude to express themselves. With the characters of Caine, Donnie Yen’s blind assassin, and Fat Killa, Adkins’ grotesque and unrecognizable gangster monster, that latitude birthed two antagonists who will become instantly iconic to action movie fans.

Donnie Yen as Blind Caine

Donnie Yen is one of Asia’s biggest stars, best known for his numerous martial arts roles. He’s already starred in a few major Hollywood productions like in Rogue One, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and Mulan. Despite these, Yen’s popularity with Western audiences pales in comparison with his following in Asia. There he’s been the leading man in around 70 films.

“He’s not had the best experiences in Hollywood,” Stahelski tells Den of Geek when we sat down the day John Wick: Chapter 4 opens. Indeed, Yen has yet to get the global recognition he deserves. But the new Wick film is clearly a game changer.