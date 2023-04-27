Beau Is Afraid: What That Crazy Attic Monster Scene Means

If the entire film is an exercise in placing the viewer inside the feelings of someone suffering from crippling anxiety, then nothing we see should be taken literally. While Beau is likely an extremely anxious man who is terrified of his neighborhood in New York City, it doesn’t mean a famous serial killer is just standing butt-ass naked in the street outside his front door, waiting for Beau to come out so he can slice up a Beau-meat sandwich.

Similarly, let’s not worry so much if there is a cycloptic penis in Mona’s attic and consider what that means to Beau. All his life, Beau has been afraid, and it goes back to that original fear of dying like the father he never knew. After all, the only thing Mona ever told him about Papa was how he died giving her the one thing she wanted most in the world: a child.

While this is obviously a lie, the effect is to make Beau scared of intimacy. It creates a fear of sex and women, and perhaps even a disgust of his own male sexuality. The speeches of Young Mona (Zoe Lister-Jones) to Beau allude to a general distaste for men and presumably male anatomy itself. She saw copulation simply as a means to an end for procuring a child who she could raise in her own fabulous image (or so she hoped).

To her severe disappointment, however, she conditioned her son to be afraid of his own shadow, as well as his physiology, to the point where the idea of sex or masturbation seemed fatal. Beau has suffered from 50 years of pent up sexual frustration and self-denial.

Mona may have wanted a strapping, dashing son, but she instead cultivated a feeble and helpless neurotic. The side of Beau that could be self-realized—a son who could talk back to her when she was being needlessly cruel—was thus locked away inside of Beau to wither and fade from an early age. That is the “twin brother” Beau imagines is chained in the attic. And the monstrous penis? It is his own sexuality that he is so fearful of. After decades of lonely denial, it’s taken on the shape of a Universal movie monster that’s a danger to himself and others—indeed, after Beau realizes having sex won’t kill him, he imagines then it must have caused Elaine’s heart to stop! So why not slaughter the nasty Jeeves too?

The attic scene is a metaphor for the man Beau never became, and the root of the anxiety that caused this. After all this time, the source phobia has taken on the visage of something harmful and deranged. Is there actually anything up in Mona’s attic? Probably not. In which case, it is a question of whether anything killed Jeeves at all or, indeed, if Jeeves even existed or at least pursued Beau. Yes, we see Beau barely dodge Jeeves’ gunfire at the hippie dinner theater, but that was moments after the play caused Beau to hallucinate he was an Odyseus-modeled hero who would have decades of adventures, resulting in three strapping sons he loved dearly. Of course, how could he have sons if he is terrified of sex?