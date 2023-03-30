Why Singin’ in the Rain Is Still the Best Movie Musical

Originally dreamed up by Arthur Freed as a vehicle to repackage songs he wrote the lyrics to more than 20 years earlier, the film was at first viewed as something of a vanity project for the legendary musical producer. By the early ‘50s, Freed’s unit at MGM was the last word in glamorously glossy musicals (think of it like the Marvel Studios of its day), and its output was so shimmering and domineering that some contributors had their reservations. For instance, song and screenwriters Betty Comden and Adolph Green attempted to turn down Singin’ in the Rain when MGM assigned them the project because they wanted to only write the scripts for movies that would feature their own songs (unless that movie contained the genius of Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, or Rodgers and Hammerstein, at least).

MGM kindly reminded the pair that their contract did not give them assignment approval, and the writers did wind up penning at least one song in the finished film. While most of Singin’ in the Rain’s musical catalog is from songs Freed wrote with composer Nacio Herb Brown between 1929 and 1939—including the title number which originally appeared in early talkie The Hollywood Revue of 1929—Comden and Green did write “Moses Supposes” while Freed and Brown collaborated again on the new comic title “Make ‘Em Laugh” (a shameless knockoff of “Be a Clown” from 1948’s The Pirate… and a vast improvement on the original).

Be that as it may, it was Green and Comden who realized if they’re going to recycle MGM’s back catalog from the studio’s transition to sound and musicals, why not make an entire movie set in that period? The concept went through many transmutations from there, but it was that original genesis that imbued Singin’ in the Rain with magnificent potential.

The other defining element is that an early version of the script was sent to Gene Kelly and his frequent co-director and choreographer, Stanley Donen. The pair would have a complicated professional and personal relationship over the decades that followed—not least of all because they took turns marrying the same woman, dancer Jeanne Coyne—but in 1951 they were at the peak of the collaboration.

In fact, Kelly was in many ways a mentor to Donen, seeing his potential as a background dancer on a Broadway show Kelly was the star of in 1943. He quickly hired Donen as his assistant choreographer, and when Hollywood beckoned, he eventually brought Donen with him, at first as a co-choreographer on films like Anchors Aweigh (1945) and eventually as a co-director on On the Town (1949). The latter was the real A-list breakthrough for each, paving the way for Kelly to do his passion project An American in Paris (1951), and Donen to prove he could direct hit musicals without Kelly, a la Royal Wedding (1951).

Singin’ in the Rain would be their second movie as co-directors and arguably the zenith of their musical careers (not that they didn’t each have a number of great toe-tappers afterward, with Donen also effectively branching out into comedy and thrillers). It was the pair’s influence that pulled Singin’ in the Rain’s premise being about a singing cowboy of early Westerns to instead following a great screen lover and swashbuckler—essentially John Gilbert crossed with Douglas Fairbanks—who is forced to fall back on his humble beginnings as a vaudeville song-and-dance man after folks snicker at his voice at a test screening. (Donen was also the one much more open to cast Debbie Reynolds as Kelly’s co-star despite the male lead having severe reservations over her limited dance talents.)