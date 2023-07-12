65 and Dinosaur Movies Need to Move Past Jurassic Park

And so, from then on, that’s what dinosaurs looked like. The BBC’s Walking with Dinosaurs series, Disney’s Dinosaur (2000), A Sound of Thunder (2005), Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008), Land of the Lost (2009), and of course, Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). All of them feature dinosaurs that, to a greater or lesser extent, would be familiar to audiences in 1993.

The biggest dinosaur movie since 1993 not to be about a theme park was Peter Jackson’s King Kong (2005), whose dinosaurs harkened back to the stop-motion creations of the original 1933 movie. Peter Jackson’s dinosaurs are almost all undoubtedly monsters, not animals, but at least have the excuse that they are the result of 66 million years of isolated evolution on Skull Island.

Jurassic Park has, too, sought to justify its adherence to Dino orthodoxy, with Jurassic World’s Henry Wu (B.D. Wong) basically flat out saying they genetically engineer out the feathers so audiences see dinosaurs that look how they expect. Of course in that same movie, the theme park designs a new, deadlier dinosaur for that same reason. That also does not have feathers. And this goes beyond movies. Check out Britain’s Natural History Museum where you would expect to prioritize accuracy. Yet that is one big scaly T-Rex.

The fact is, the entire dino industry is geared towards showing us dinosaurs not how they were 66 million years ago, but how we thought they were in the early 1990s. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

The case for a more accurate dinosaur

The fact is big scaly monsters with lots of teeth are cool and exciting. We aren’t going to argue any differently. But if that is what 65 wanted to do, then why not have a human astronaut crash his ship on an alien planet full of monsters that actually look like that? The film is set on prehistoric Earth for a reason. Partly that reason is to give the plot that extra bit of resonance, the old Planet of the Apes twist, and that closing shot of the landscape evolving over millions of years until it arrives at the present day.

But the main reason is, obviously, dinosaurs are cool. And the reason that dinosaurs are cooler than, for instance, dragons, is that they were real, they existed, and they walked around probably wherever you are sitting reading this. If our understanding of dinosaurs has changed, if we know that they look different, even surprising to modern audiences, isn’t that also cool? Even scary? Isn’t that something to lean into?