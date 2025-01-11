Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger – How Much is a True Story?

2023 Netflix film Bank of Dave was a triumph of what you’d call ‘not letting the truth get in the way of a good story’. It was a good story, about a working class Northern hero standing up to snooty Southern toffs to provide for his community, and that community uniting to help him do it. There was a sweet romance, there were rousing courtroom scenes, and it was all capped off by a blistering fundraising concert by local band Def Leppard.

How much of it was real? Premise aside, not much. That’s why the film came with the caption “Based on a true(ish) story” (if only Netflix had done the same for Baby Reindeer, the streamer could have avoided a defamation lawsuit).

Played by Rory Kinnear in the films, Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick is as real as they come, and he did indeed fight the FSA to try to open a Burnley community bank, the profits of which would go to local charities. But unlike in the film, Fishwick’s proposed “Bank of Dave” didn’t win regulatory approval to operate as a bank, and has technically been an “independent lending company” since 2011. (In real life, the sign outside Fishwick’s Burnley Savings and Loans town centre premises reads as slogan “Bank on Dave” instead of the fictional title “Bank of Dave” as seen in the 2023 film – note that the angle of the real-life photos at the end of the feature doesn’t show the full sign).

The first film’s fundraising Def Leppard concert was also fictional, as were the characters of lawyer Hugh (Joel Fry) and doctor Alexandra (Phoebe Dynevor). Dave Fishwick’s fight to simplify banking for the people of Burnley though, is absolutely real and was documented in a three-part Channel 4 series in 2012.