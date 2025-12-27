Avengers: Doomsday Is the Perfect Place to Bring Thor to an End

By the time the credits rolled on Avengers: Endgame, Thor was the only founding Avenger in a good place. Iron Man and Black Widow had died. Captain America was an old man. Hakweye had a terrible haircut. Sure, Thor had lost his brother Loki, his pal Heimdall, and many fellow Asgardians, but he at least got to go on and star in a fourth movie, the only MCU hero to do so.

Judging by the second teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, things may get much worse for the God of Thunder. In voiceover, we hear Thor praying to his father Odin to live just a little longer, long enough to see his Love. While his end will certainly be dramatic and heartbreaking, Thor’s MCU story needs to come to an end, and Doomsday will be the perfect place to do it.

Few characters have evolved as much as Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. In both 2011’s Thor and the 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World, he’s a serious and arrogant powerhouse, who speaks in an elevated English accent, befitting his origins as a comic book take on Norse mythology for whom Stan Lee wrote pseudo-Shakespearean dialogue. While the quippy nature of Joss Whedon‘s writing gave him a few jokes in The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor really transformed in Thor: Ragnarok. Driven by the comic timing that Hemsworth demonstrated in the Ghostbusters reboot and by director Taika Waititi’s sensibilities, Ragnarok transformed Thor into a big lovable goofball, far from the stoic man we first met.

But that’s less a character arc and more of a shift in how Marvel uses the character. Emotionally, Thor’s maturation has been much more subtle, especially compared to his comedic turn. As in the Jack Kirby story that introduced the character in 1962’s Journey into Mystery #83, Thor began as an arrogant, reckless youth, cast to Midgard (a.k.a. Earth) by Odin to learn some humility. To be sure, he learns aspects of that humility in each of the movies, as when he sacrifices himself to save Earth in the first film and comes to terms with the loss of Mjolnir in Ragnarok.