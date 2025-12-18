Avengers: Doomsday – Captain America Return Supports an Endgame Fan Theory

But the Steve Rogers focus in the first trailer, and the buzz about another trailer focusing on Thor, has led some to wonder if Downey Jr. is actually playing Victor Von Doom of Latveria from another reality, and that he’s chosen to look like Tony Stark to mess with the Earth-616 Avengers. And who better to mess with than Steve Rogers, the man who always admired Stark, even when they clashed?

So the next question is, why is Doom mad at Steve? And that’s where the rumors get interesting.

The prevalent rumor is based on the end of Avengers: Endgame, when Steve went back in time to return the Infinity Stones. Obviously, Steve changed things on his cross-time trek, getting to spend his life with Peggy instead of staying in the ice to be thawed out decades later. When the Joe Biden-looking Steve shows up at the end of Endgame to hand over his shield to Sam, we just assumed all was well, that he changed everything for the better.

But what if those changes had a cost? And what if someone else had to pay it? The prevalent Doomsday rumor suggests that something that Steve did while returning the stones and changing his past caused an Incursion in Doom’s reality. Incursions, MCU fans might remember, are when two Earths from different realities interact, resulting in the destruction of one or both. So great was the devastation left by the Steve-caused Incursion that Doom has launched a plan to get revenge, starting by modeling himself after Captain America’s greatest ally, Tony Stark.

That reading has its compelling and troubling aspects. On one hand, it allows Doomsday to tie directly into Endgame, assuring strict continuity between both. Further, it allows the story to focus on the core team, and give Robert Downey Jr. a good reason to come back without undercutting the power of Tony’s death.

On the other hand, it totally misses the point of Doctor Doom. Perhaps if his country Latveria is particularly destroyed, then Doom would go on such a mission. But generally, Doom is above such petty things as revenge. Moreover, Doom may not respect Steve Rogers or Tony Stark, but there’s only one man he truly hates, and that’s Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four.