Avengers: Doomsday – Who Is Steve Rogers’ Child?
Captain America can do this all day. And by "this," he means make babies across the multiverse.
Even if old man Steve Rogers didn’t want to tell us about his post-Avengers: Endgame life, we all figured that he and Peggy Carter would spend some time kissing and hugging—I mean, you saw the way she looked at him when he came out of that pod in The First Avenger, right? In the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, we learn that their kissing and hugging has yielded a child; a little blond moppet that Steve cradles before putting on his red, white, and blue duds and punching Doctor Doom, probably.
Now, this might all be set-up, in which Steve leaves his happy home to join the battle and we never see his family again. But given that this kid’s mom is likely Agent Carter and given that the one thing we’ve actually seen Doom do so far is interact with some superheroes’ kid, namely Franklin Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the littlest Rogers may indeed be important. And while Steve is childless in the world of mainline Marvel Comics, there are enough Variants, alternate realities, and forgotten stories to give us with a few possibilities to consider as we look forward to Doomsday.
Ian or Ellie Rogers
The most likely identity of the MCU kid is a variation of Ian Rogers, as he follows in his father’s heroic footsteps and even takes on one Steve’s alternate identities, Nomad. Introduced by Rick Remender and John Romita Jr. in 2012’s Captain America #1, Ian was in fact a child created by the mad scientist Arnim Zola and sent to Dimension X. When Steve, who had become trapped in the Dimension, discovers the infinant, he frees Ian from Zola’s lab and raises the boy on his own.
Steve brings Ian with him when he finally escapes Dimension X, to live with him and Sharon Carter (Steve’s main squeeze in the comics). Eventually, Ian becomes Nomad and fights alongside Sam Wilson as Captain America and later, in an alternate future, with Steve and Sharon’s daughter Ellie. Ellie also becomes a hero, especially after Arnim Zola returns to create a dark, dystopian future. However, she does not adopt a code name or get a cool costume.
While very little of that lines up with the MCU’s status quo, Ian is the most prominent Rogers child and, therefore, seems most likely to be adapted into live action.
The Alternate Reality Oddities
Unsurprisingly given his importance in the Marvel Universe, Steve Rogers shows up in several alternate reality stories and in issues of What If…?, the anthology series that puts Marvel’s heroes in different scenarios. In several of these stories, Steve has become a proud papa. Sometimes, he just has “normal” kids named Rick or Nick or something with Sharon or Peggy. But often, he’ll pair up with another superheroine, leading to fun but unlikely progeny.
There’s Sarah Rogers, a.k.a. Crusader, the daughter of Steve and Rogue of the X-Men (except really Carol Danvers because she had control of Rogue’s body after Rogue took all of Carol’s memories, which is actually how she has super-strength and flight, and that’s the streamlined version) who carries both the shield and Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. In What If? Avengers: Dissembled, we meet the unnamed and creepy blond twins he has with Scarlet Witch, who seems cursed to only give birth to creepy twins.
The 2008 animated movie The Next Avengers introduced James Rogers, son of Steve and Natasha Romanoff, who leads a team made up of other Nepo-Avengers, including the son of Thor and Storm of the X-Men and the son of Hawkeye and Mockingbird.
Finally, we have Sharon Rogers from the video game Marvel Future Fight, who for some reason looks more like the daughter of Captain America and the Scarlet Witch than either of the two creepy kids that Steve and Wanda had.
Fun as these mashups are, MCU fans want to see Steve with Peggy, so they’re probably not going to be the baby Rogers we see in the Doomsday teaser
Red Skull
Even the most die-hard Peggy Carter fan would gladly take a Steve/Wanda pairing if it meant they didn’t have to deal with Steve Rogers’ son from the Ultimate Universe, and not just because this one becomes the Red Skull.
Launched in 2000, Ultimate Marvel took classic Marvel characters and rebooted them from scratch in the present. While that often meant just new versions of the standard characters we know, sometimes creators would come up with radically different takes. And sometimes, those radically new takes were terrible. And usually, those terrible takes came from Scottish writer Mark Millar, who sadly wrote a lot of Ultimate Marvel comics.
So Millar introduced the Ultimate version of the Red Skull in 2009’s Ultimate Avengers #1, penciled by Carlos Pacheco. In this storyline, Steve and his World War II crush Gail (not Peggy, for whatever reason) had one last night together before he went off to war. Not wanting a premarital pregnancy to tarnish Steve’s reputation, the U.S. government took the boy and raised him in a lab. Although he initially seemed like a second Steve Rogers, both in terms of strength and abilities but also in terms of moral clarity, the boy turned out to be a psychopath and murdered everyone. He flayed the skin off of his face and devoted himself to destroying everything his father stood for, at least until Steve killed him by crashing a jet into him.
So, yeah. We’re not getting this version of baby Steve Rogers in the movie, and that is a very, very good thing.
Who, then, is that baby who Steve Rogers is holding? We don’t know, but Marvel Comics gave the writers plenty of options to work with and one option we really, really hope they avoid.
Avengers: Doomsday brings Lil’ Baby Rogers to the screen on December 18, 2026.