Avengers: Doomsday – Who Is Steve Rogers’ Child?

Even if old man Steve Rogers didn’t want to tell us about his post-Avengers: Endgame life, we all figured that he and Peggy Carter would spend some time kissing and hugging—I mean, you saw the way she looked at him when he came out of that pod in The First Avenger, right? In the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, we learn that their kissing and hugging has yielded a child; a little blond moppet that Steve cradles before putting on his red, white, and blue duds and punching Doctor Doom, probably.

Now, this might all be set-up, in which Steve leaves his happy home to join the battle and we never see his family again. But given that this kid’s mom is likely Agent Carter and given that the one thing we’ve actually seen Doom do so far is interact with some superheroes’ kid, namely Franklin Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the littlest Rogers may indeed be important. And while Steve is childless in the world of mainline Marvel Comics, there are enough Variants, alternate realities, and forgotten stories to give us with a few possibilities to consider as we look forward to Doomsday.

Ian or Ellie Rogers

The most likely identity of the MCU kid is a variation of Ian Rogers, as he follows in his father’s heroic footsteps and even takes on one Steve’s alternate identities, Nomad. Introduced by Rick Remender and John Romita Jr. in 2012’s Captain America #1, Ian was in fact a child created by the mad scientist Arnim Zola and sent to Dimension X. When Steve, who had become trapped in the Dimension, discovers the infinant, he frees Ian from Zola’s lab and raises the boy on his own.

Steve brings Ian with him when he finally escapes Dimension X, to live with him and Sharon Carter (Steve’s main squeeze in the comics). Eventually, Ian becomes Nomad and fights alongside Sam Wilson as Captain America and later, in an alternate future, with Steve and Sharon’s daughter Ellie. Ellie also becomes a hero, especially after Arnim Zola returns to create a dark, dystopian future. However, she does not adopt a code name or get a cool costume.